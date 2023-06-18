The roads of the Italian Absolute Rally Championship and the Italian Rally Gravel Championship crossed on the white roads, rich in rallying history, of the 51st San Marino Rally.

Two races in one which found their synthesis in a final ranking which saw the protagonists of the off-road series prevail.

Nikolay Gryazin together with Kostantin Aleksandrov, on a Skoda Fabia Rally2, in fact conquered the success in the stage of the Republic of San Marino, at the seasonal debut in the tricolor Terra, at the end of a largely dominated challenge.

Behind them was staged a challenge in the challenge between the two best interpreters of Italian rallies of recent times, the two leaders of the national series.

Andrea Crugnola, Pietro Elia Ometto, FPF Sport, Citroen C3 Rally2 Photo by: ACI Sports

On one side reigning absolute champion Andrea Crugnola with Pietro Ometto on Citroen C3 Rally2, on the other the holder of the Terra title Paolo Andreucci together with Rudy Briani on another Skoda. A generational clash, a duel between riders, but also between two major tire manufacturers with the Pirellis accompanying the race of Gryazin and Crugnola and the MRFs, built in India, which equip Andreucci.

Behind the winner Gryazin, Andrea Crugnola got the upper hand at the photo finish, who snatched the second position from Paolo Andreucci in the last of the 9 special stages, on the longest Lunano, by just 1 tenth of a second.

This is therefore the fourth consecutive victory for the driver from Varese, the heaviest considering the 1.5 coefficient which allows him, together with the 2 points obtained in the initial Power Stage held on Friday, to extend to the top of the CIAR standings now at 108 points .

Paolo Andreucci, Rudy Briani, Team MRF Tyres, Skoda Fabia R5 Evo Photo by: ACI Sports

An impressive haul, but with still four rallies on the calendar. The third place doesn’t do justice to the great performance of Andreucci from Garfagnana, the fastest in the inaugural round, who can however settle for second place for the Terra, considered transparent Crugnola for that classification, which allows him to consolidate his championship leadership.

At the foot of the general podium were Fabio Andolfi and Nicolò Gonella, very close in terms of times to the leader of the CIAR standings and with the weight of 10″ of penalties accumulated on the first day of the rally which, accounts in hand, did not allow them to aim until bottom for first place for the major league.

Fermi Giandomenico Basso with Lorenzo Granai on Skoda, just in view of the finish line and in any case at the end of a not high-profile race, the fifth place overall and the third in the CIRT standings therefore went to Tommaso Ciuffi, paired with Pietro Cigni . The performance of the Florentine driver is particularly noteworthy also because in the summary score of the trials won he is, with Andreucci, one of the two drivers who did better than Gryazin in qualifying, winner at the end of seven timed sections.

With this result Ciuffi moved up to second place in the general standings of the Gravel Championship. Enrico Oldrati closed in the second part of the top ten, sixth together with Elia De Guio, followed by Umberto Scandola with Daniele Michi on the notes, excellent seventh after a long period of inactivity, and by the Tuscan Luca Panzani, with Francesco Pinelli on the right, great comeback in the final part of the San Marino Rally.

In ninth place was Jader Vagnini, paired with Martina Musiari, in sight among the best on Earth and first with merit among the San Marino pilots. Massimiliano Tonso’s tenth place was also excellent, paired with Massimo Bizzocchi from San Marino, who lost positions in the final stages despite a convincing start. In this second half of the standings everyone was on board the Skoda Fabia Rally 2.

Just outside the top ten the other San Marino Daniele Ceccoli with Piercarlo Capolongo, and the son of an artist Angelo Pucci Grossi with Francesco Cardinali, also on the four-wheel drive of the Czech company.

Fabio Andolfi, Nicolò Gonella, Skoda Fabia R5 Evo Photo by: ACI Sports

SAN MARINO RALLY GENERAL RANKING

1. Gryazin-Aleksandrov (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) in 53’11.6; 2. Crugnola-Ometto (Citroen C3 R5) at 32.0; 3. Andreucci-Briani (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) at 32.1; 4. Andolfi-Gonella (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) at 42.9; 5. Ciuffi-Cigni (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) at 1’10.5; 6. Oldrati-De Guio (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) in 1’46.6; 7. Scandola-Michi (Skoda Fabia R5) at 2’11.1; 8. Panzani-Pinelli (Skoda Fabia R5) at 2’12.6; 9. Vagnini-Musiari (Skoda Fabia R5) at 2’16.2; 10. Tonso-Bizzocchi (Skoda Fabia R5) at 2’51.0;

CIAR RANKING

1. Crugnola 108pt; 2. Andolfi 61pt; 3. Low 38.5pt; 4. De Tommaso 36pt; 5. Bottarelli 21pt;

CITY RANKING

1. Andreucci 27pt; 2. Tufts 20pt; 3. Gryazin 15pt; 4. Panzani 13pt; 5. Costenaro 12pt; 6. Vagnini 10pt; 7. Oldrati 10pt; 8. Data 9pt; 9. Shingle 6pt; 10. Tali-Tonso 3pt.