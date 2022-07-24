The tenth edition of the Rally di Roma Capitale greets Damiano De Tommaso and Giorgia Ascalone, winners of the stage valid for the Italian Absolute Rally Championship and the FIA ​​European Rally Championship.

Not chariots, but 81 of the best rally cars from all over Europe put on a show for three days of competition, from the evening opening on Friday in the short test “ACI Rome Colosseum”, with the iconic and surreal background of the Flavian Amphitheater, up to on Sundays passing through 13 timed sections over more than 180 kilometers.

It was a sporting battle fought to the end on extremely selective asphalts and roads, made even more extreme by the great heat, on which the young ACI Team Italia from Varese was the fastest and most consistent of all, even compared to the specialists of the top series. continental.

A victory that allows De Tommaso to strengthen his leadership in the Italian Rally Promotion Championship. Behind him, two protagonists of the European Championship ended, Simone Campedelli with Tania Canton and the French Yoann Bonato and Benjamin Boulloud, also on Citroen, transparent for the score of the CIAR like the other foreigners, who at the end managed in the comeback in the final test “Fiuggi” on the Spanish leader Efren Llarena with Sara Fernandez, both on Skoda Fabia Rally 2, finishing 27.7 behind the winners.

De Tommaso immediately opened the competition on the right foot thanks to three consecutive scratches in the first three initial tests, which allowed him to immediately take the lead. Upon returning to Fiuggi he collected a total of five races won, among which the one in the initial Power Stage valid for the Italian who added another 3 points to his loot stands out.

The main opponent this time too was Andrea Crugnola, the leader of the CIAR Sparco, navigated by Pietro Ometto on the Citroen C3. The other Varese of the tricolor studied in the initial phase of the rally and then attacked and took the lead on Saturday evening on the repetition of the long “Santopadre-Fontana Liri”.

Even at the dawn of the final day, Crugnola seemed in control, with a 10 “9 advantage over De Tommaso. Then a problem with the accelerator on the other long” Rocca di Cave-Subiaco “made him lose about a minute and a half, over to the possibility of competing for the top, so he only tried to limit the damage and finished in fifth place overall, which earned him the points of third place for the Italian Championship, useful for maintaining the top of the general classification.

The Rally di Roma Capitale therefore contributes to enriching the final for the CIAR Sparco, which includes the last two stages of the Rally 1000 Miglia and Rally Due Valli, with De Tommaso effectively halving the gap from Crugnola, now just 9.5 points away. .

Llarena-Fernandez, still leader of the European series, concluded in fourth place overall, behind Bonato by 1 “7. So behind Crugnola a series of ERC crews, all on Skoda Fabia Rally2, exploited the misadventures of those of the CIAR, like the Italians racing with the Romanian flag Tempestini-Itu, the Spaniards Pardo-Perez, the Poles Grzyb-Binieda, the Hungarians Csomòs-Nagy.

Among the best ten of the Rally di Roma Capitale stands another ACI Team Italia team with Tommaso Ciuffi at the wheel and Nicolò Gonella at the notes, also on Skoda.

The Florentine started with some difficulty in the initial stages, but with the passing of the kilometers, with clarity, he found the right feeling on the asphalt of Frosinone and rebuilt a ranking that gratifies him with the points of fourth place for the CIAR, in addition to the second place in the race as regards the Italian Rally Promotion Championship.

On the other hand, the other big names in national rallying are missing from the ranking that counts, protagonists only in part in a challenge that has caused many illustrious retirements. This is the case of the reigning champions Giandomenico Basso and Lorenzo Granai, who started strong with their Hyundai i20 with the best times in the first special stages, reduced by two penalties for an overall 1’10 “due to two consecutive early starts.

At the beginning of Sunday came the sentence on the short “Fiuggi”, where they ran into a touch on the final photocell that forced them to step aside. On the same test, on the same point, a stone hit just outside the asphalt knocked out the Skoda of Fabio Andolfi and Manuel Fenoli as they set up the comeback towards the top positions.

Complex race, but objective achieved also for two other standard bearers of the tricolor, with Antonio Rusce and Giulia Paganoni on Hyundai i20 and driver from Frosinone Liberato Sulpizio with Alessio Angeli on Skoda who complete the performance without injuries and in the final climb up in the standings among the members of the Championship and they earn important points, those of the fifth and sixth place in Italy, after the exit of Alberto Battistolli and Danilo Fappani in transfer towards the arrival in Fiuggi forced to forfeit due to the failure of the petrol pump.

Roma Capitale offers the ideal party for Andrea Mabellini and Virginia Lenzi, winners of the Absolute Italian Two Wheel Drive Rally Championship and in the CIR Two Wheel Drive Promotion. once again he dominated the scene with his Renault Clio Rally4, launched at the top of the special classification from start to finish.

This is the third consecutive success for Mabellini, in the first year in the championship, which together with the two second places in the first two outings, by virtue of the five useful results, allow him to celebrate the title with two races to spare. Completing the 2WD podium was Fabio Farina from Trentino flanked by Daniel Pozzi, with a gap of +1: 53.4 and Nicola Cazzaro from Vicenza, third with Giovanni Brunaporto at +2: 078, both on Peugeot 208 Rally 4.

In the fourth season of the CIAR Junior, a success in Rome for the second consecutive edition, by Alessandro Casella and Rosario Siragusano, in a race dominated by the Sicilian duo between Renault Clio and first class Rally5 also on the European crews.

Casella made the scratches in all today’s tests except the last two grabbed by opponents De Antoni and Nicelli. A good fight that saw Nicelli from Pavia finish second overall and in class together with Tiziano Pieri always fast who finished the race in Rome behind Casella of 40 ”. To complete the podium among the Junior Under28s, therefore, the Paduan De Antoni sailed Martina Musiari.

ABSOLUTE FINAL CLASSIFICATION RALLY OF ROME CAPITAL

1. De Tommaso-Ascalone (Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo) in 1: 52’37.578; 2. Campedelli-Canton (Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo) at 10,425; 3. Bonato-Boulloud (Citroen C3 Rally2) at 27,694; 4. Llrena-Fernandez (Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo) at 27,966; 5. Crugnola-Ometto (Citroen C3 Rally2) at 1’06.791; 6. Tempestini-Itu (Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo) at 1’11.778; 7. Pardo-Perez (Skoda Fabia Rally 2) at 1’14.346; 8. Grzyb-Binieda (Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo) at 1’35.772; 9. Csomòs-Nagy (Skoda Fabia r5) at 1’51.465; 10. Ciuffi-Gonella (Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo) at 2’23.128;

CIAR SPARCO RANKING AFTER RALLY IN ROME

1. Crugnola 101.5pt; 2. De Thomas 92pt; 3. Andolfi 61pt; 4. Basso, Albertini 38pt; 6. Scattolon 29pt; 7. Tufts 21.5pt; 8. Michelini 13.5pt; 9. Rusce 12pt; 10. Honey, Prophet, Sulpice 6pt

CIR CLASSIFICATION PROMOTION

1. De Thomas 109pt; 2. Andolfi 83.5pt; 3. Scattolon 57pt; 4. 47pt tufts; 5. Michelini 37pt

CIAR CLASSIFICATION TWO DRIVE WHEELS

1. Mabellini 76.5pt; 2. Flour 49pt; 3. Cazzaro-Pisani 30pt; 5. Santero 29pt

CIAR JUNIOR RANKING

1. 70pt box; Nicelli 62pt; De Antoni 50pt; Zanin 46pt; De Nuzzo 32pt; Ceriali 28pt

CIAR BUILDERS RANKING

1.Skoda 134.5pt; 2.Citroen 79pt; 3.Hyundai 37pt; 4.Volkswagen 14.50pt; 5. Peugeot 1pt.