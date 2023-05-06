Andrea Crugnola and Pietro Elia Ometto drop the trio in the third round of the CIAR 2023 season, triumphing at the Targa Florio Rally aboard their Citroën C3 Rally2.

On the Sicilian asphalt paths, illuminated all day by a beautiful sun, the FPF Sport duo immediately made things clear starting from the Power Stage on Friday and completed the job on Saturday by winning another four timed trials, including the PS8 ‘Vincenzo Florio’ (8.68km) and SS9 ‘Lascari-Gratteri 3’ (11.55km) who completed the event.

The reigning Italian champions got the better of Giandomenico Basso/Lorenzo Granai, struggling with getting to know their new Škoda Fabia RS prepared by Delta Rally. The Movisport-branded couple suffered in the morning, even ending up in a spin, but then began to gain confidence by conquering a couple of successes in the afternoon sections and climbing up to the place of honor.

To be overtaken by the two aforementioned were the great Marco Runfola / Corinne Federighi who at the wheel of their Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo really put on a show taking advantage of the Sicilian driver’s knowledge of the home routes.

In fact, Runfola won the PS4 to his (also his) great surprise, climbing second and from there he began his very personal challenge against… himself, first of all in withstanding the pressure of finding himself with the podium in his hand and then in trying to repulse the assaults of the adversaries, of which only Basso managed to override him.

Giandomenico Basso, Lorenzo Granai, Delta Rally, Skoda Fabia RS Photo by: ACI Sports

The Škodas of Fabio Andolfi/Nicolò Gonella and Boštjan Avbelj/Damijan Andrejka therefore remain empty-handed, losing a little during the day due to some snags which in the end relegates them to fourth and fifth place respectively.

Sixth place for Damiano De Tommaso/Sofia D’Ambrosio, also armed with Škodas, but not as brilliant as other times, although able to keep the Fabia of Ivan Ferrarotti/Massimo Bizzocchi behind them, while that of Luca Bottarelli/Walter Pasini is finished KO right at the last stage, blocking the path and forcing Basso to slow down (for which he was given a set time).

Giacomo Scattolon/Sauro Farnocchia thus climbed eighth at the wheel of their Volkswagen Polo, followed by the Škoda of Andrea Mazzocchi/Silvia Gallotti, which in a very tight final got the better of those driven by Antonio Rusce/Martina Musiari and Alessio Profeta/Rosario Merendino , the latter out of the Top10 by a hair.

CIAR – Targa Florio Rally: Final Classification