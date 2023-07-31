Unstoppable, Andrea Crugnola and Pietro Ometto won the Rally di Roma Capitale and claimed the title in the Italian Absolute Rally Sparco 2023 Championship with three races to go. It is the third championship in his career and the second in a row for the driver from Varese, the navigator from Bassano and the FPF Sport team who, again together with Pirelli, launched the Citroen C3 Rally2 to its fifth consecutive victory of the season.

A domain completed with yet another perfect feat, this time enhanced by the success in comparison with the best crews of the FIA ​​European Rally Championship, landed in Italy for the sixth round. There were over 90 competitors at the start of the race organized by Motorsport Italia, but Crugnola and Ometto put them all behind them right from the short prologue in the shadow of the Colosseum, which offered them the 3 points of the Italian Power Stage, decisive results in the end for the arithmetic victory of the Absolute title with three races to spare.

The CIAR Sparco leaders did most of the work on the central day of Saturday, the most consistent session in terms of mileage, but also the most feared due to the presence of the “Rocca di Cave-Subiaco”, the longest stage of the rally and of the whole Italian championship. In fact, at the night break before the final day, the pair on the red four-wheel drive had collected every special stage, and with seven times the best time out of seven races faced, they had accumulated an advantage of over 20” over each pursuer. Then it was enough for him to keep the pace and avoid mistakes to return with victory in his pocket in Fiuggi, a town in the Frusinate area that also welcomed this 11th edition of the Roman event.

With this third signing in the roll of honor of the Absolute Italian Rally Championship, Crugnola becomes the fifth most successful driver in the history of the top national series, on a par with the legends Cunico, Fassina and Vudafieri; behind Cavallari and Basso (4), Cerrato (7) and Andreucci (10). Not since 1989, precisely with Cerrato, had the title been awarded so far in advance of the end of the season. In the first five acts of CIAR Sparco, Crugnola and Ometto have collected a total of 141 points out of the 145 available. In fact, they left only 3 points in the Ciocco Power Stage (the only one where they scored 0) and 1 point in the San Marino Power Stage (which closed in second place). 20 out of 49 trials won by Crugnola in the five rounds.

“It doesn’t seem real yet, it’s a dream. We won here in Rome for the first time, we have to thank all our partners for the trust they have given us – commented Crugnola at the end of the race – the level of the Italian tricolor is very high and our opponents are very strong, but also thanks to them, racing against them, we improved so much. I haven’t thought about the future yet, let’s enjoy the moment. At the end of the year I will become a father, so I dedicate the victory to my wife who always follows me and supports me”.

The main opponents of this championship, Giandomenico Basso and Lorenzo Granai, who returned for the occasion on the Skoda Fabia RS, tried to keep up with the winners. The Treviso driver used the initial stages of the rally to regain confidence with the new version of the Czech car, then he triggered a head-to-head for the place of honor with the French Yoann Bonato and Benjamin Boulloud, theirs in another Citroen C3.

After a series of changes in the standings, second place went to the rider from Cavaso del Tomba who got back in front at the start of the final session and froze his lead after a puncture in the penultimate race which dropped the transalpine back to seventh place. In fact, the second passage of the “Santopadre”, another 29 km stretch, completely upset the classification due to a series of punctures which shuffled the positions in the points area and in the various categories.

To pay the heaviest bill in this lottery on the SS12 also two Italian crews competing for the FIA ​​ERC, both on Skoda Fabia and fighting for close to the podium; Andrea Mabellini from Brescia with Virginia Lenzi, twelfth at the end but winners of the final Power Stage, the second of their European season, and Simone Campedelli from Cesena with Tania Canton, thirteenth at the finish line.

On the other hand, the leaders of the European Championship Hayden Paddon and John Kennard took advantage of it in the Hyundai i20, initially slowed down by a touch to the right rear in the long stage on Saturday. However, the New Zealanders grit their teeth and, after recovering a couple of positions in the first lap on Sunday, they seized the opportunity in the final to finish on the third step of the podium with 53.8” from the top.

Comeback materialized after the events on the “Santopadre” also for the Spanish holder of the European title Efren Llarena with Sara Fernandez, on Skoda. But the Castilian also had to put aside many difficulties, in particular on the SS11 “Alatri” at the opening of the last round of practice, faced with problems on the intercom. Despite a spin and radiator damage caused by a stone being struck en route, Llarena continued and moved up from eighth to fourth in the final sprint.

In the first five absolute positions, the names of Bostjan Avbelj and Damijan Andrejka stand out, the Slovenian crew on the Skoda Fabia who, in addition to taking away the satisfaction of putting so many international profiles behind them, also conquered the second consecutive victory in the Italian Rally Promozione Championship. Behind them the Austrians Simon Wagner and Gerard Winter, on board another Bohemian Rally2.

Rounding out the first ten positions of the general classification behind Bonato-Boulloud are the crews of the European Championship, all on Skodas, the Hungarians Csòmos-Ban, the Poles Grzyb-Wrobel and the Czechs Mares-Bucha.

CIR PROMOTION

Several twists and turns upset the top positions of the Italian Rally Promozione Championship behind the winners Avbelj-Andrejka. Despite several vicissitudes, the Emilian Ivan Ferrarotti and Massimo Bizzocchi, still on Skoda, managed to get the second position, slowed down by problems with the pop-off on the first day. Luca Bottarelli from Brescia with Massimiliano Bosi gave him the place of honor in the final, they too ran into a puncture on the SS12, but then managed to limit the damage by obtaining a third place which allows them to keep the top position in the general classification of the CIRP.

DAPRÀ WINS IN THE JUNIOR EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP

The anthem of Mameli was played on the podium in Fiuggi also thanks to Roberto Daprà and Luca Guglielmetti, the crew of ACI Team Italia on Peugeot 208 Rally4, prepared by Delta Rally, winners in the stage of the FIA ​​Junior European Rally Championship. For the youth series it was the fifth act and the Trentino boy from the national team did not miss the opportunity to hit the first success of the season right in the home match, dominated right from the opening bars and materialized with great determination and concentration in the final part . With this affirmation Daprà rises to third overall position in the FIA ​​Junior ERC, 13 points behind the Norwegian Ola Nore who finished in fourth place in Rome. Heavy victory also for the RC4 class classification, which confirms Daprà at the top.

“It’s incredible for me to be here to celebrate – says Roberto Daprà – it was a very tough race. Today practice was really complicated and we are extremely happy with this result and with the performance. For us, winning the home race with the colors of ACI Team Italia is something extraordinary, an indescribable emotion. Thanks to my navigator Luca, who did a perfect job. But I want to thank the whole team, especially Roberto and Giovanni, my mechanics, who were fantastic.”

TRIUMPH FOR PISANI, THE NEW TWO-WHEEL DRIVE CHAMPION

Satisfaction in the Capital for Gianandrea Pisani who wins again in the Absolute Italian Two Wheel Drive Rally Championship, and with the fifth victory out of five he is crowned Italian Champion with three races to go. A clear path that began on the hairpin bends of the Ciocco home, that of the Pietrasantino driver, confirmed on every road and cross-country in Italy with the Michelin shod Peugeot 208.

Under the shadow of the Colosseum he presented himself with two options to win the title, first or second place, and navigated by Simone Brachi he pushed in all the fast, long and tricky specials. In the end Pisani-Brachi managed to lift the cup with an enormous lead of 52” over Fabio Farina and Gabriele Zanni, second at the end of the 189km and in the championship standings. Taking advantage of the puncture suffered by Moreno Cambiaghi, sailed by Giulia Paganoni, Nicola Cazzaro grabbed a delicious podium paired with Sergio Raccuia, 3’15” from the new champion Pisani, also on the 208.

HERE IS PEDERZANI, FIRST SUCCESS IN THE JUNIOR TRICOLOR

First tricolor joy on the Capitoline roads for Riccardo Pederzani, winner of the third round of the Absolute Italian Rally Junior Championship. The Varese piloted by Edoardo Brovelli found the speed to put his ACI Team Italia teammates in check, all aboard the Renault Clio Rally5 managed by Motorsport Italia and fitted with Pirelli tyres. Starting out more cautiously, he then patiently built up this victory, maintaining a constant pace that allowed him to grab the first position on the SS8 “Fiuggi”, then defended strenuously until the end.

Second among the young talents is the Sicilian Salvatore Pio Scannella, paired with Francesco Galipò, 18″ behind Pederzani and who, in addition to the excellent placement, takes home the spoils of the power stage, having been the winner of the first spectacular race “Colosseo ACI Rome”. Given the roulette of punctures in the final, Francesco Dei Ceci from Caserta managed to snatch an important third step of the podium, in the cockpit with Nicolò Lazzarini, who in full control crosses the finish line 53” behind the winner.

ROME CAPITAL RALLY FINAL STANDINGS: 1. Crugnola-Ometto (Citroen C3) in 1:52’35.293; 2. Basso-Granai (Skoda Fabia RS) at 23,062; 3. Paddon-Kennard (Hyundai i20N) at 53,767; 4. Llarena-Fernandez (Skoda Fabia RS) in 1’54.503; 5. Avbelj-Andrejka (Skoda Fabia EVO) at 2’04.049; 6. Wagner-Winter (Skoda Fabia RS) in 2’06.108; 7. Csomos-Ban (Skoda Fabia EVO) at 2’12.323; 8. Bonato-Boulloud (Citroen C3) at 2’12.352; 9. Grzyb-Wrobel (Skoda Fabia EVO) at 2’13.400; 10. Mares-Bucha (Skoda Fabia EVO) at 3’47.072;

CIAR SPARCO RANKING: 1. Crugnola 141pt; 2. Low 62pt; 3. Andolfi 61pt; 4. De Tommaso 36pt; 5. Avbelj 34pt; 6. Bottarelli, Ferrarotti 27pt; 8. Scattolon 14.5pt; 9. Aragno 7,5pt; 10. Rushes 6.5pt

CIR PROMOTION RANKING: 1. Bottarelli 66pt; 2. Ferrarotti 65.5pt; 3. Avbelj 62pt; 4. Mazzocchi 36pt; 5. Scattolon 35pt; 6. Rushes 32pt; 7. Aragno 26pt;

CIR TWO WHEEL DRIVE RANKING: 1. Pisani 97.5pt; 2. Flour 61pt; 3. Cambiaghi 39.5pt; 4. Lucchesi 33pt; 5. Cogni 28.5pt

CIAR JUNIOR RANKING: 1. Pesavento, Pederzani 54pt; 3. Scannella 41.5 pt; 4. Iani 39pt; 5. Chickpeas 32pt; 6. Nerobutto 27,5pt; 7. Doretto 26pt; 8. Zanin 10pt