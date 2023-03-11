The Italian champions started the CIAR 2023 season in the best possible way. Andrea Crugnola and Pietro Elia Ometto triumphed at the Rally Il Ciocco and Valle del Serchio with a convincing performance.

The crew behind the wheel of a Pirelli-shod Citroen C3 Rally2 of the FPF team first dueled with Fabio Andolfi and Nicolò Gonella in today’s morning lap, finishing with the same race time, but then literally changed gears, flying away towards the first win of the season.

Already from Careggine 2, the first afternoon test, Crugnola began to create an important gap between himself and Andolfi, to then widen it from test to test until arriving at the end of SS10, the last scheduled in this edition of the Ciocco, with a margin of 22″5.

An afternoon without history, which thus allowed Crugnola and Ometto to win the rally on the Tuscan asphalt and get off to a good start in this new CIAR season in which he is called to defend the title conquered last year.

Nice duel also between Luca Bottarelli (winner of the CIRP classification) and Damiano De Tommaso. The ACI Team Italia rider, after winning yesterday’s Power Stage, gradually lost ground against the first two despite having been the author of a good morning.

In the afternoon De Tommaso found himself fighting with Bottarelli and the latter, during the afternoon, made up the gap that separated him from his rival and managed to conquer the podium together with Walter Pasini by just 1″1 against De Thomas.

De Tommaso managed to recover several seconds in the last stage of the race against Bottarelli, but it wasn’t enough to fully fill the gap that separated them.

Giacomo Scattolon and Ivan Ferrarotti instead challenged each other for the last place in the Top 5. The winner was the first of the two with his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, faster at the end of the race than his rival by just 4″2.

The Serbian Bostjan Avbelj completes the Top 10, solitary seventh, ahead of Rudy Michelini, Antonio Rusce and Andrea Mazzocchi. It should be noted the withdrawal of Francesco Aragno arrived in SS9 due to a contact that tore a suspension of his car.