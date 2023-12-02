Andrea Mabellini and Virginia Lenzi won the Monza Rally, the final test of the 2023 CIAR and CIRT season which saw the protagonists of the Italian series suffer terribly along the dirt routes designed around the Brianza Autodrome.

Conditions bordering on the prohibitive for the two days of competition, with rain and wind which have battered the various Special Stages leading today to the cancellation due to impracticability of the route of the double passage on the ‘Junior’ (7.33 km) scheduled in the afternoon as SS7 and SS9 .

This resulted in only the 2.53 km double ‘Monza’ taking place, in which Mabellini/Lenzi was able to control the situation, given the large advantage accumulated between the first 4 stages on Friday and the first today.

The efforts of the Andreucci/Briani duo were to no avail, as they were faster on SS8 with their MRF Tires-designed Skoda, stopping just 5.5 seconds behind that of the winners.

The Tuscan, already with the Terra title in his pocket given the absence of his first rival Nikolay Gryazin from the event, fought strenuously and also saw himself momentarily take second place, recovering with his usual and proverbial determination combined with the experience that allowed him to precede the Fabia of the perky Ciuffi/Cigni by a handful of seconds.

Photo by: ACI Sport Paolo Andreucci, Rudy Briani, Team MRF Tyres, Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo

All the others who remained off the podium and armed with Skodas were very far away, the first of which were Andolfi/Gonella to pay for a transmission problem in the morning which made them proceed with only two drive wheels available, but still the best in terms of the CIAR ranking .

Oldrati/Ciucci tried to catch up with them, but they stopped short and were therefore satisfied with the Top5, keeping the Czech car of Re/Menchini behind them with a comfortable margin, which got the better of Gianesini/Bergonzi, authors of a huge rise up to seventh place.

Aragno/Guzzi fell eighth in the final, capable of placing Gilardoni/Bonato behind by just 0″6, while the general Top10 was completed by Chentre/Bay, outside of which Bontempelli/Mattioda and Bonanomi/Rossetto, authors of the best, remained with wide gaps. chrono in the PS10.

Reigning CIAR Champion Andrea Crugnola withdrew after yesterday’s practice due to a wrist injury; nothing serious for the Varese native, who however, having already secured the overall title together with Pietro Ometto, preferred not to take further risks.

CIAR-CIRT – Monza Rally: Final Classification