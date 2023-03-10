The pilot of Aci Team Italiam Damiano De Tommaso takes home 3 tricolor points already on the first day of competition, who on his Skoda Fabia of Meteo Corse, sailed by Sofia D’Ambrosio, snatches the absolute best time in PSP1, “Il Ciocco1 ”, with 1’29″447, test show live on ACISportTV and RaiSport that runs around the Garfagnana estate “Il Ciocco”.

Behind him Scattolon-Farnocchia and Bottarelli-Pasini, crews less than half a second off the best time, but only separated by a handful of cents. For them respectively 2 and 1 point for placing on the podium in the power stage.

The reigning Italian champion Andrea Crugnola, navigated by Pietro Ometto, chases at 1”.7 due to an uncertainty about the end of the race. Excellent times also for Fabio Andolfi and Rudy Michelini, clean during the kilometer and 700 meters of the first round of the 46th Rally Il Ciocco and Valle del Serchio, which opens the 2023 season of the Tricolore Rally.

THE TOP 10 OF THE PSP “IL CIOCCO1”

De Tommaso-D’Ambrosio (Skoda Fabia) in 1’29″447;

Scattolon-Farnocchia (Volkswagen Polo) at 0″463;

Bottarelli-Pasini (Skoda Fabia) at 0″488;

Andolfi-Gonella (Skoda Fabia) at 0″704;

Michelini-Nobili (Skoda Fabia) at 0″851;

Avbelj-Andrejka (Skoda Fabia) at 1″128;

Ferrarotti-Bizzocchi (Skoda Fabia) at 1″711;

Crugnola-Ometto (Citroen C3) at 1″770;

Aragno-Segir (Skoda Fabia) at 2″324;

Rusce-Musiari (Skoda Fabia) at 3″579