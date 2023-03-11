The second day of competition at the Il Ciocco and Valle del Serchio Rally opened with a splendid duel between Andrea Crugnola and Fabio Andolfi.

The morning lap, made up of three stages, started with Damiano De Tommaso in the lead due to the best time obtained yesterday in PS1, but already in Careggine 1 of 14.90 kilometers the leadership passed into the hands of Andolfi.

The driver from Savona, at the wheel of a Skoda Fabia Rally2, immediately found the right feeling with the damp surface and managed to detach his direct competition. However, things have changed drastically, and again, on the PS3, the 14.32 km Renaio 1.

In the second race in the morning, the reigning Italian champion Andrea Crugnola went on the attack, signing a 9’45″6 which brought him back to just 9 tenths of a second from Fabio Andolfi.

The driver at the wheel of the Citroen C3 Rally2 then completed the job by also winning the last race of the morning, Il Ciocco 2 of just 1.77 kilometres, closing the gap of 9 tenths from Andolfi and thus closing the morning paired with the Ligurian .

The partial general classification, when we have reached the end of today’s first lap, sees Andolfi and Crugnola with the same race time, paired in first place. But be careful, because behind them Damiano De Tommaso is still serious.

The ACI Team Italia driver, sailed by Sofia D’Ambrosio, is just 3″9 behind the two leaders in the general classification thanks to an excellent PS2, which kept him in contact and in the fight for victory.

It’s good not to exclude Luca Bottarelli from the games – at least for the podium. The latter, still at the wheel of a Skoda Fabia Rally2, is 8″ from the top and 5″ from the podium. Behind him are playing the Top 5, Ivan Ferrarotti and Giacomo Scattolon.

The morning lap of the 2023 edition of the Rally Il Ciocco and Valle del Serchio ends here. Puglianella 1 of 11.01 kilometers will resume in the early afternoon with the PS5. The first car will enter the special at 12:07.