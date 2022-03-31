There will also be Craig Breen at the start of the Rallye Sanremo, the second round of the CIAR of the season.

The M-Sport driver will use the Ligurian race that will take place next week as training for the FIA ​​WRC Rally of Croatia, which will take place on April 22-24.

The Irishman will be behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta Rally2 alongside John Rowan in a race he already knows very well having won it in 2019 and 2021

“I am very happy to confirm that I will return to racing the Rallye Sanremo this year – Breen wrote on his social networks – It has been a long time since the Rally of Sweden and with Croatia approaching, Sanremo is an excellent opportunity to return to to compete”.

“I can’t wait to get on Fiesta Rally2 for the first time with John at the notes, for us it will be the second race together. I am impatient to see what we can do, but we will give our best. “