Movisport announces that it has defined the continuation of the long collaboration with the driver Giandomenico Basso for the dispute of the Absolute Italian Rally Championship 2023.

The driver from Treviso, two-time European Champion and four-time Italian Champion, third classified last year in the top tricolor series, returns to assault the Scudetto again at the wheel of a Skoda Fabia Rally2 of the Vicenza Delta Rally, a structure with which he had collaborated in 2021, also winning one of his four tricolor laurels.

Lorenzo Granai from Siena is confirmed at his side, to reaffirm what is a collaboration that has lasted since 2013 and the sports program, organized together with Movisport, has the support of Pirelli for the tires and Sparco, together with a pool of sponsors/partners who have been supporting the driver from Cavaso del Tomba for some time.

Giandomenico Basso, Lorenzo Granai, Skoda Fabia R5 Photo by: acisportitalia.it

“I’m happy to go back home Delta Rally, two years ago we won the Italian title together and last year, even with the paths they parted we still maintained close relationships of respect and friendship”, declared Basso.

“I thank the team, Pirelli and Sparco for the support they will guarantee and with them all the partners who have been following us for some time, together with my co-driver Lorenzo Granai we will try to work as best as possible, with passion and commitment in order to get to the end of the year having played a good championship and collect some important results”.

“It will be a tight year, full of beautiful races and opponents who certainly won’t allow us the slightest hesitation, but we believe in it, we want to do it!”.

Giandomenico Basso, Lorenzo Granai, Skoda Fabia R5, Sport and Communication Photo by: acisportitalia.it

The first round of the Absolute Italian Rally Championship will be on 10 and 11 March for the 46th Rally Il Ciocco and Valle del Serchio, in the province of Lucca.

Eight competitions are scheduled, which will continue in April with the Piedmont-Alba Rally, then the famous Targa Florio in Sicily scheduled for May, the San Marino Rally in June, the Roma Capitale Rally (appointment also valid for the , in July), Rally 1000 Miglia in September, Rallye Sanremo in early October, ending in December with the ACI Rally Monza.