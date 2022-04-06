The 69th Rallye Sanremo takes place on the weekend of 8-9 April, the second of the seven rounds of the Absolute Italian Rally Championship.

Hyundai Rally Team Italia will be at the start with the crew composed of Giandomenico Basso and Lorenzo Granai, driving a Pirelli-powered i20 N Rally2 of the Friulmotor team.

The reigning Italian champion made his debut in the new Hyundai i20 N Rally2 about a month ago at the Il Ciocco and Valle del Serchio Rally (Lu), finishing in third place overall after two stages in crescendo.

For the 48-year-old driver from Treviso, the Rallye Sanremo represents an excellent opportunity to improve his position in the standings, given the good knowledge of the competition that saw him winner three times (2008-2012-2013), when it was also valid for the Championship European Rally, and as many times he has been on the podium.

Giandomenico Basso, Lorenzo Granai, Friulmotor, Hyundai i20 N Rally2 Photo by: Bettiol

“I can’t wait to go back to racing after more than a month from the Il Ciocco Rally – says Basso – In the meantime I kept myself in athletic shape and tried to prepare as best I could for the new race”.

“With the Friulmotor team and the technicians of Hyundai and Pirelli we carried out a test session to refine a series of technical details and try some news that came directly from the parent company”.

“Sanremo is different from the other rallies on asphalt, not for nothing they call it the university of rallies. It is a demanding race with very guided roads with many curves and few stretches. There is no longer the 40 km Ronde that characterized it in past, but there is the very long Langan and the charm of the night “.

“All situations that the drivers of my generation really like. I trust in the qualities of my new car that I am discovering km after km. I hope to start immediately with an ideal set-up for the conditions we will find and I am convinced that we will get great satisfaction. with the team “.

Giandomenico Basso, Friulmotor, Hyundai i20 N Rally2 Photo by: Massimo Bettiol

The historic Ligurian race, which for many years was the national appointment of the World Rally and the European Championship, proposes very demanding special stages starting from the glorious Langan, this year in the 19 km version, together with Vignai, Bignone and Passo Teglia.

One of the prerogatives of Sanremo has always been that the final part of the first day ends in the late evening with the additional headlights mounted on the hood. This too can make the difference between the best.

In this 69th edition there are 138 cars registered in the CIAR and CRZ. In the main race there will be 19 Rally2s such as the Hyundai i20 N, 1,600 turbo cars with around 300 hp all-wheel drive safe protagonists in the fight for the absolute podium, driven by international drivers also coming from the World Championship.