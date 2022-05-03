First weekend of May marked by a great challenge for Hyundai Rally Team Italia. Giandomenico Basso and Lorenzo Granai will be at the start of the 106th edition of the Targa Florio, the race, or as the Sicilians call it “A Cursa”, on the oldest road in the world.

The reigning Italian champions present themselves at the third round of the Italian Absolute Rally Sparco 2022 Championship, again with the Pirelli-shod Hyundai i20 N Rally2, edited by the Friulmotor team.

In this phase of the Italian Championship, the Targa Florio rally becomes a decisive appointment to recover important points in the standings, thanks to the increased coefficient of 1.5. Basso and Granai, already winners of the 2021 edition, want to confirm in Sicily the good level reached with the new i20 N Rally2, such as the third place conquered on the debut with Hyundai at the Rally del Ciocco in Tuscany, and the first section of the Sanremo where in the first special stages they commanded the rally, only to retire due to a slight contact combined with a physical problem.

Giandomenico Basso, Lorenzo Granai, Friulmotor, Hyundai i20 N Rally2 Photo by: ACI Sport

“It will be a very important rally for us and for the whole team – says Basso – I can’t wait to get back on the i20 N after the back problems I suffered in Sanremo before the retirement. Now I’m fine but it will be in the special stage that I will understand the real situation of my back. In Sicily we are playing a good part of the championship, we need important points and I am convinced I can do well now that I know the new car better. “

“The Targa is a special rally, it is the fastest in the Italian Championship and is run on asphalt with little grip. It will therefore be necessary to make some changes to the set-up compared to Sanremo, but the road we took during the tests is that right “.

“For sure we will still have an exciting and hard-fought battle on the edge of seconds, because the level of the championship is very high. It will be fundamental to find the best compromise between the driving style and the tire compound during each special stage”.

This edition of the Targa Florio also proves to be very popular with rally drivers with over 200 crews at the start, including modern cars, including 17 Rally2s, and historic ones.

The relaxation of the anti-pandemic measures will also allow the public to return to the tests and to the nerve centers of the route to the delight of the great Sicilian fans and beyond.

The broad television coverage with the live broadcasts of Rai Sport and the Aci Sport monothematic channel was also confirmed during the two competition days: starting from the television power stage “Nini Vaccarella” scheduled for Friday 6 May at 15:00, which will guarantee the first precious points of the race weekend.