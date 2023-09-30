Experience and talent often make the difference. And it was like that in this case too. Giandomenico Basso and Lorenzo Granai won the 70th edition of the Rallye Sanremo at the wheel of the Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo of the Deltarally team.

Basso, multiple Italian champion, did well to resist the dazzling start of Fabio Andolfi, eager to try to bring home success in his native land, in front of his own audience.

The two competed until SS6, the 14.62 kilometer Langan 2, where Basso set the best time and, at the same time, Andolfi made a mistake, ending up breaking a suspension arm.

At that point, Andolfi was forced to raise the white flag despite having crossed the finish line of the race. From the next test, Basso did nothing but increase his advantage and then manage it over the first and only of his rivals, Bostjan Avbelj at the wheel of a Skopda Fabia Rally2 Evo from the Munaretto team.

Avbelj, who had the satisfaction of winning the Promotion title (CIRP), finished the race less than a minute behind Basso, while the podium was completed by Nicola Sartor and Lorenzo Mattucci in the third Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo. competing by the Deltarally team. A great satisfaction for the team, given the success and the double podium that they brought home to Liguria.

The last rider to close the race with a gap of under two minutes from Basso was Sandro Sottile navigated by Marco Nari. The Italian crew completed the race in fourth place ahead of Ivan Ferrarotti and Massimo Bizzocchi.

Sixth place for Albert von Thurn und Taxis with the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2. The German was slowed down on SS9, the 5.46 kilometer Coldirodi 2, by a puncture on the front left caused by an error on his part. During the short special he hit a guard rail, damaging his tyre.

Liberato Sulpizio, at the wheel of the first non-Skoda car (a Hyundai i20 N Rally2), did not go beyond eighth place, coming close to seventh by 10 seconds ahead of Antonio Rusce and Martina Musiari.

We remind you that Andrea Crugnola and Pietro Elia Ometto have already graduated as Italian champions for 2023. This weekend they took part in the event at the wheel of a Peugeot 208 Rally4, but ended their PS2 race due to the failure of the studs of the front right wheel .