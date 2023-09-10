Winning a race in the Italian Absolute Rally Championship always has a sweet taste, but doing it on home asphalt is something unforgettable. Stefano Albertini and Danilo Fappani, with a superb race, won the 46th edition of the 1000 Miglia Rally and put their fourth signature on the roll of honor of the iconic Brescia race.

A cheering public was waiting for his Pirelli-equipped Skoda Fabia from PA Racing in the center of Brescia, after 9 demanding special tests surrounded by the cheering of a bygone era between smoke bombs and horns, a perfect expression of the masterfully organized by the Automobile Club Brescia.

Facing the turns on which he grew up, and which had already given him Italian satisfaction many times, certainly helped Albertini who gained the top of the rankings from the beginning of the second day of competition, upon awakening on Saturday after the short Power Stage starting of the previous evening won by the already Italian Champions Crugnola-Ometto, the only ones to obtain points in SS1.

The response of the hosts was therefore not long in coming, and arrived peremptorily with four consecutive victories in the first pass on the special stages “Provaglio Val Sabbia”, “Bione”, “Mura” and the long “Pertiche”, which was also confirmed decisive year with its 26 km.

Andrea Crugnola, Pietro Elia Ometto, FPF Sport, Citroen C3 Rally2 Photo by: ACI Sport

At the break they were 11.8 seconds ahead of CIAR leaders Andrea Crugnola and Pietro Elia Ometto in the FPF Sport Citroen C3 Rally2, also with Pirelli tyres, who tried to react on the second lap to cultivate the ambition of a sixth consecutive success in championship.

The multi-titled driver from Varese also tried in the final, where he placed two scratches in the last two stages, including “Pertiche”, but Albertini resisted and maintained the minimum gap of 2.5”; enough to return to Piazzale Arnaldo as a prophet in his homeland, with victory in his pocket.

The young talent from Brescia Andrea Mabellini, paired with Virginia Lenzi on a Skoda Fabia dressed as MRF, finished third, signing two tests at the beginning of the second stage, arriving at the checkered flag 17.2″ seconds behind the first.

The driver, fresh from victory in the Piancavallo Rally, valid for the Italian Asphalt Rally Championship of which Albertini is among other things the leader, accumulated a few seconds of delay only on the last stage and in the first “Mura”, because in the remaining parts of the race he always dueled on the foil tip for the top.

Andrea Mabellini, Virginia Lenzi, Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo Photo by: ACI Sport

Fourth was another young local driver who showed himself, Luca Bottarelli, who paired with Marco Pollicino on Skoda fought for a long time for the overall podium, before turning around on the first “Pertiche”, thus losing about ten precious seconds.

A flaw which however does not tarnish the solid race of the Brescian who, with 28.1” from Albertini, still obtained a useful placing to achieve victory for the Italian Rally Promotion Championship, the third of the season.

With this result Bottarelli will arrive at Sanremo with the necessary advantage to be able to face the match in defense in the race for the CIRP title. Following the retirement of Rudy Michelini, who showed off an excellent performance frustrated by a problem with the power steering which put him out of action at the end, the Slovenian Bostjan Avbelj finished the rally in fifth place despite some difficulties with the brakes in the first lap on the Pertiche.

The driver from Lubjana, in another Czech car shared with Damijan Andrejka, thanks to this second place in the Promotion, remains in full battle for the title, now 8 points away from the leader Bottarelli in view of the final challenge in Sanremo. Damiano De Tommaso, an ACI Team Italia driver navigated by Sofia D’Ambrosio who never found the right feeling with his Skoda Fabia, finished sixth with a significant delay.

Stefano Albertini, Danilo Fappani, Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo Photo by: ACI Sport

For the Varese driver this 1000 Miglia was however a fundamental stage to regain confidence and do kilometers after the zero suffered at the Rally di Roma Capitale. Fabia’s line is interrupted by a Citroen C3 twin to that of Crugnola, driven on the asphalts of Brescia by Andrea Mazzocchi and Silvia Gallotti from Piacenza, seventh, 2′ from the top but with a fundamental first podium of the season in the Promotion, which relaunches him in the fight for the third place in the championship.

He is also followed by a direct rival for the CIRP, Ivan Ferrarotti from Reggio Emilia paired with Massimo Bizzocchi, on another Fabia, eighth with a 25” margin over the local crew Alberto Dall’Era and Luca Beltrame. The latter crew defended the ninth position from Liberato Sulpizio and Alessio Angeli from Frosinone, who completed the top ten positions with their Hyundai i20.

Davide Pesavento returned to victory in the Italian Absolute Rally Junior Championship, starting off determined from the first moments of the race and completing 6 of the 8 races he took part in, net of one transfer, firmly dominating the ACI young talent ranking Team Italy.

Full spoils for him in this 1000 Miglia Rally, also taking into account the points from the power stage, which launches him into the solitary ranking after the victories in Sicily and San Marino. The driver from Vicenza navigated by Marco Frigo, on board one of the Renault Clio Rally5s prepared by Motorsport Italia and with Pirelli tires from the youth series, contrasted the excellent Igor Iani, who paired with Stefano Tiraboschi reached the checkered flag with 12.5′ ‘ late despite two scratches taken home.

Francesco Dei Ceci navigated by Nicolò Lazzarini, with a more marked gap of 57.7”, finished third. An excellent result which confirms the constant rise of the boy from Caserta, considering his young age and his very short rallying career which actually began this year. At the foot of the podium was Marco Zanin navigated by Massimo Moriconi, who started with a third place in the SPS and then struggled to keep up with the pace of the first three.

With 1’30 delay from Pesavento, Matteo Doretto arrived at the checkered flag, paired with Andrea Budoia, defending until the end from the attacks of the brothers Geronimo and Francesca Nerobutto, who finished 2.9” from fifth place. A somewhat subdued result instead was that of Riccardo Pederzani navigated by Edoardo Brovelli, who complained of constant problems and lack of power in his Clio.

Stefano Albertini, Danilo Fappani, Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo Photo by: ACI Sport

The Varese native finished eighth with a delay of 2’27. Two touches, the second of which also cost him an arm, finally ruined the race of Salvatore Pio Scannella from Nisse, who, navigated by Francesco Galipò at the finish line in Brescia, suffered 2.5″ from Pederzani. It was essential to reach the finish line for Niko La Notte after several bad races, which with the notes of Gabriel Morales he managed to do on the asphalt of the 1000 Miglia.

Big blow in the Italian Two-Wheel Drive Championship for Gabriel Di Pietro who, together with Andrea Dresti on the Peugeot 208 Rally4, achieved the first victory of the season. The redemption for the boy from Ossola arrived on time after the bitter retirement in Rome, achieved with an overtaking on the last special stage against Moreno Cambiaghi with Giulia Paganoni, also in the French car.

In fact, the driver from Valtellina had been the main protagonist among the front-wheel drive cars of the Italian flag, rising to the lead of the category on Saturday morning, after the first sharp victory in the Power Stage thanks to Di Pietro. Then Cambiaghi continued with a constant pace throughout the day, in which he won three races. Then on the last Pertiche came the decisive lunge from Di Pietro who set the second best time in the category, but with 5” less than his rival; enough to complete the overtaking and achieve success.

This time the former 2WD Champion Gianandrea Pisani can be satisfied with the third step of the podium, this time navigated by Andrea Bartarelli, who ran a race without particular pressure, with the main objective of covering kilometers and studying new solutions with his 208 and the different compounds Michelin. In the last test he also achieved the seal, with the last scratch, which granted him third position at 14.3 ”.

Matteo Giordano and Manuela Siragusa raised the Suzuki Rally Cup to the skies for the second time in a row, won thanks to a perfect race on the asphalt of Brescia. The driver from Cuneo on Alma Racing’s Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid closed the Japanese single-make series with two rounds to spare after having dominated in every part of Italy.

The fourth round of the GR Yaris Rally Cup of the season once again provided gripping moments and an extremely electrifying battle on the field, from which the Roman Simone Di Giovanni emerged, navigated by Andrea Colapietro, with his first victory in the single-make series.

The 46th 1000 Miglia Rally also offered an appointment with a coefficient of 1.5 for the 2nd Zone Rally Cup, the penultimate of the quadrant which includes the best races between Lombardy and Liguria. The victory went to Giovanni Dipalma from Varese, navigated by “Cobra” on Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo ahead of Andrea Carella with Enrico Bracchi, also on Skoda, in the Piacenza pilot’s return race after a season of absence.

On the podium all made up of Skoda Fabia also Fabrizio Guerra and Giovanni Maifredini. Among the great names of this 1000 Miglia there was also the extraordinary participation of the Citroen C3 WRC Plus, which offered a spectacle to the large audience on the special stages with Luca Pedersoli from Brescia at the wheel and Andrea Adamo, former Team Principal of Hyundai Motorsport in World Rally Championship, notes.

Andrea Crugnola, Pietro Elia Ometto, FPF Sport, Citroen C3 Rally2 Photo by: ACI Sport

CIAR RANKING

1. Crugnola 159pt*; 2. Low 62pt; 3. Andolfi 61pt; 4. De Tommaso, Avbelj 42pt; 6. Bottarelli 37;

CIR PROMOTION RANKING

1. Bottarelli 87pt; 2. Avbelj 79pt; 3. Ferrarotti 75.5pts; 4. Mazzocchi 48pt; 5. Scattolon 40pt;

CIAR TWO WHEEL DRIVE RANKING

1. Pisani 107.5pts*; 2. Flour 61pt; 3. Cambiaghi 51.5pts; 4. Lucchesi 33pt; 5. Cardi 30.5pt;

CIAR JUNIOR RANKING

1. Pesavento 77pt; 2. Pederzani 58pts; 3. Iani 54pt; 4. Chickpeas 46pt; 5. Scannella 44.5pt

*already Italian Champion