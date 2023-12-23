The dates of the 2024 Italian series are now official. On Wednesday 20 December the ACI Sports Council approved the calendars for the new season developed by the ACI Sport Rally Commission.

Inside there are all the events concerning the main Italian series in the sector, from the major events to the national competitions.

A total of 102 rallies, of which 57 are titled, which will make up the stages of the Italian Absolute Rally Championship (7 races, all on asphalt), the Italian Terra Rally Championship (6 clearly on dirt), the new Italian Rally Trophy (8 on asphalt), then the Area Rally Cup and the ACI Sport Italian Rally Cup National Final.

The Italian route will begin in the month of March, starting from the first stage of the CRZ with the Rally dei Laghi, scheduled for the weekend of March 3rd. This incipit will be followed in rapid succession, in the following weeks, by the Rally Città di Foligno (10 March) as the new opening entrance of the CIRT; the Il Ciocco and Valle del Serchio Rally (17 March) to launch the CIAR; therefore before Easter the Lazio Rally (24 March) as the initial novelty of the TIR.

For the major series there will, as always, be a summer break in August. The finale will therefore be divided between October, with Como closing the TIR and Sanremo for the CIAR, and November with the Cup Final in the Lanterna Rally as well as the CIRT epilogue at the Marche Rally, for the last titled weekend scheduled for November 24.

Added to the national dates is the flagship with the Rally Italia Sardegna, the Italian stage of the WRC which will take place as always in the first weekend of June, as already established by the FIA ​​calendar.

Below are the 2024 ACI Sport rally calendars, indicated according to Sunday for each race weekend.

Photo by: ACI Sport Andrea Mabellini, Virginia Lenzi, Team MRF Tyres, Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo

ITALIAN ABSOLUTE RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP 2024

17 March – RALLY IL CIOCCO

14 April – PIEDMONT REGION RALLY

12 May – TARGA FLORIO coeff. 1.5

30 June – RALLY DUE VALLI

28 July – RALLY ROMA CAPITAL coeff. 1.5

15 September – RALLY 1000 MIGLIA

20 October – RALLYE SANREMO coeff. 1.5

ITALIAN RALLY TERRA CHAMPIONSHIP 2024

10 March – CITY OF FOLIGNO RALLY

7 April – RALLY VAL D'ORCIA

19 May – ADRIATIC RALLY

23 June – SAN MARINO RALLY

27 October – NURAGHI AND VERMENTINO RALLY

24 November – MARCHE RALLY coeff. 1.5

ITALIAN RALLY TROPHY 2024

24 March – RALLY DEL LAZIO coeff. 1.5

28 April – MARCA RALLY

26 May – SALENTO RALLY coeff. 1.5

16 June – RALLYE SAN MARTINO DI CASTROZZA E PRIMIERO

21 July – RALLY LANA

1 September – PIANCAVALLO RALLY

22 September – CITY OF BASSANO RALLY

13 October – VILLA D'ESTE ACI COMO TROPHY coeff. 1.5

Photo by: ACI Sport Paolo Andreucci, Rudy Briani, Team MRF Tyres, Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo

AREA RALLY CUP

1st ZONE

14 April – #RA RALLY PIEDMONT REGION

5 May – VALLE D'AOSTA RALLY

16 June – RALLY VALLI OSSOLANE

30 June – CASTIGLIONE TORINESE RALLY

21 July – RALLY LANA

8 September – TAP RALLY

6 October – RALLY SANTO STEFANO BELBO

2nd ZONE

March 24 – MONFERRINI VINEYARDS

26 May – GRAPPOLO RALLY

22 September – PALME RALLY

20 October – RALLYE SANREMO

3rd ZONE

March 3 – LAKES RALLY

March 24 – CAMUNIA RALLY

21 April – OROBICHE PREALPS

23 June – VALTELLINA CUP

4 August – VALLI OLTREPÒ

15 September – RALLY 1000 MIGLIA

13 October – VILLA D'ESTE ACI COMO TROPHY

4th ZONE

28 April – MARCA RALLY

19 May – RALLY VALPOLICELLA

16 June – RALLYE SAN MARTINO DI CASTROZZA E PRIMIERO

30 June – RALLY DUE VALLI

22 September – CITY OF BASSANO RALLY

20 October – TRENTINO RALLY

5th ZONE

14 July – RALLY FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA

4 August – SCORZÉ RALLY

1 September – PIANCAVALLO RALLY

6th ZONE

10 March – CITY OF FOLIGNO RALLY

28 April – WHITE BLUE RALLY

19 May – ADRIATIC RALLY

23 June – SAN MARINO RALLY

15 September – REGGIANO APPENNINO RALLY

7th ZONE

17 March – RALLY IL CIOCCO

14 April – MAREMMA TROPHY

19 May – FIR RALLY

16 June – REGGELLO RALLY

4 August – CITY OF LUCCA CUP

8 September – CASCIANA TERME RALLY

6 October – CITY OF PISTOIA RALLY

8th ZONE

March 24 – LAZIO RALLY

28 April – RALLY COSTA DEL GARGANO

26 May – SALENTO RALLY

16 June – TERRA DI ARGIL RALLY

7 July – MATESE AND MEDIUM VOLTURNO RALLY

28 July – ROME CAPITAL RALLY

29 September – PORTA DEL GARGANO RALLY

9th ZONE

7 April – VALLE DEL SOSIO RALLY

12 May – TARGA FLORIO RALLY

16 June – NEBRODI RALLY

14 July – CALTANISSETTA AND VALLONE RALLY

11 August – TIRRENO RALLY

22 September – TINDARI RALLY

10th ZONE

March 17 – RALLY SULCIS IGLESIENTE

30 June – GULF OF ASINARA RALLY

6 October – SARDA LAND RALLY

27 October – NURAGHI AND VERMENTINO RALLY

NATIONAL ITALIAN CUP RALLY ACI SPORT FINAL

November 10 – LANTERN RALLY