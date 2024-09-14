Ciao Darwin 9 streaming and live tv: where to watch the ninth episode in rerun

Tonight, September 14, 2024, at 9:30 pm on Canale 5, the ninth episode of Ciao Darwin 9 will be re-broadcast, the ninth and final edition of the historic show hosted by Paolo Bonolis that pits two opposing categories against each other in a series of tests. Alongside Bonolis, as always, Luca Laurenti will be present, another historic face of the show born in 1998. The phrase “Let him who is without sin among you be the first to cast a stone at her”, a verse from John 8.7, has been chosen as the subtitle for this edition. Where to watch Ciao Darwin 9 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The program, as mentioned, airs on Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday evenings in reruns at 9.30pm on Canale 5.

Hello Darwin 9 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform that allows you to watch and rewatch the various programs Mediaset from PC, tablet and smartphone.

How many episodes?

We have seen where to watch Ciao Darwin 9 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled on Canale 5? In total, 10 episodes will be broadcast in reruns in the summer of Canale 5: the first on July 16; the tenth and final on September 17. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):