Ciao Darwin 9 streaming and live TV: where to see the sixth episode, 12 January

Tonight, Friday 12 January 2024, at 9.30 pm on Canale 5, the sixth episode of Ciao Darwin 9 will be broadcast, the ninth edition of the historic show hosted by Paolo Bonolis which compares two opposing categories in a series of tests. Alongside Bonolis, as always, the presence of Luca Laurenti is expected, another historical face of the program born in 1998. The phrase “Let anyone among you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her” was chosen as the subtitle for this edition. ”, verse of John 8,7. Where to watch Ciao Darwin 9 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The programme, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 9.30 pm on Canale 5.

Hello Darwin 9 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes

We have seen where to watch Ciao Darwin 9 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Canale 5? In total, 10 episodes will be broadcast: the first on Friday 24 November 2023; the tenth and last on February 9th. In fact, the program will be broadcast in two “sections”: 5 episodes straight away; the other 5 during the winter season. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):