The first cruise ship since the outbreak of the corona virus will leave the port of Hamburg in June 2020. The shipping company Hurtigruten AS opens the season with a very special ship.

Hamburg – Finally some life is returning to the Port of Hamburg. The landmark of the Hanseatic city is hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. Even the famous one Fish market is struggling to survive. But now there is good news. With Fridtjof Nansen on Friday, June 26, 2020, the first cruise ship since the outbreak of the Coronavirus-Sars-CoV-2.

For the cruise ship of the shipping company Hurtigruten AS, Hamburg and strict hygiene requirements on board during the voyage. A maximum utilization of 50 percent applies. There is also an elaborate cleaning procedure. Among other things, UV light is used.