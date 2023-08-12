Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Rescue dog Artù is dead: The Italian fire brigade mourns the earthquake helper. © Screenshot/Twitter/Vigili del Fuoco

He saved numerous lives, now he has died himself. Rescue dog Artù helped with the earthquakes in Emilia Romagna, Italy mourns the loss of the Australian Kelpie.

Bologna – He helped in Emilia Romagna, in Amatrice, Norcia and Rigopiano, now Artù is dead. He was the first Australian Kelpie in the service of the Italian fire brigade. Now the “Vigili del Fuoco” are mourning their longtime helper. And Italy mourns too.

Dog saved people from earthquakes in Italy: now the fire brigade is mourning Artù

Artù was an earthquake rescuer, helping to track down buried people. He has certainly saved numerous lives over the years. In 2012, the series of earthquakes in northern Italy claimed 24 lives, four years later there were almost 300 in central Italy. Without Artù it would probably have been even more. Fortunately, no one was killed in the Tuscany earthquake in the summer of 2023.

Seven years after the last major earthquake disaster, the fire department wrote on August 11, 2023: “Today Artù died, from the Volpiano dog family, the first Australian Kelpie in the Vigili del Fuoco. Ciao Artù, thank you for everything you have done.”

“Grazie Artù”: mourning for heroic dog in Italy

And the sympathy is great: After one day, the post was shared more than 100 times and liked almost 1,000 times. Countless little hearts, saluting and crying emojis can be found under the image of the hero dog. “Grazie Artù”, thank you, say the Twitter users.

Extreme weather and natural disasters hit Italy again and again after the devastating earthquakes. The Emilia Romagna region in particular was again badly hit at the beginning of the year. People died, thousands of houses are uninhabitable. And in summer the next storms rage in Italy. On the Adriatic coast, entire beaches are washed away by the tides. (moe)