They didn’t know it would be the last time they would be able to talk. A goodbye and off they went, but it was the last goodbye before oblivion would forever cover the life of a 44-year-old. A road accident took a man’s life, leaving his girlfriend in inconsolable pain. The last time they spoke he told her he was going out to buy cigarettes, then nothing.

During the night between Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th August, a terrible accident in Stra, a small town in the province of Venice, took the life of Loris Conca, a 44-year-old who had just left his home. According to the newspaper ‘Il Gazzettino’, Conca had spent the evening dinner with his girlfriend. It was a pleasant dinner out like many others, carefree, serene.

After saying goodbye to his partner and paying the bill at the restaurant, Loris got back on his bike. scooter to go to the nearest tobacconist to buy a pack of cigarettes. Unfortunately, shortly after, at the height of Villa Pisani, the 44-year-old lost control of the vehicle and ended up off the road, fatally impacting the guardrail.

THE rescue of 118 arrived promptly at the scene of the accident, but despite their efforts, Conca did not make it. The man, in fact, died shortly after being transferred to the hospital due to the serious injuries he had suffered following the fall.

The accident occurred shortly before 1am, and the causes of the loss of control of the scooter are still to be verified by the authorities’ investigations. The sad news, in a short time, has already reached Piacenza, the hometown of Loris Conca. The despair of the family and all the friends was inevitable. The Usd Borgonovese, the football team in which Loris had played, expressed its condolences through a message on social media. The victim of the accident was affectionately called by the nickname “Bobbio”. On social media, the dedication reads: “Have a good trip”, from up there, continue to cheer for us”.

That evening, Loris had spent a pleasant occasion, unfortunately the last one, with the fiancéea young woman from Camponogara. After greeting each other, he headed alone to a cigarette vending machine. Unfortunately, that route was the one that led him to the accident. Despite the immediate intervention of rescuers, the 44-year-old died shortly after being taken to the hospital.