“In this ninth edition of the OMaR Award there is a particularity and it is the fact that it is the first truly major event in attendance that allows the world of rare diseases to meet the parliamentarians of this 19th legislature. We will have several present who adhere to the Rare Disease Parliamentary Intergroup led by Mrs Boschi, who had eight amendments introduced in this budget law. One of these has come to an end, it is among the super-reported, and concerns newborn screening. We all hope in a few days to be able to say that this novelty, which will allow the funds destined for this measure to be bound to use, is finally a reality and that the screening situation can improve further”. So Ilaria Ciancaleoni Bartoli, director of the Observatory for Rare Diseases, on the sidelines of the ninth edition of the OMaR Award.