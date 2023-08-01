Ciampino fire, dioxin values ​​skyrocket: “Keep doors and windows closed”

A level more than a hundred times that indicated by the World Health Organization. The presence of dioxin around the Ciampino landfill where the fire broke out last Saturday is equal to 37 picograms per cubic metre. A value at least 123 times higher than the limit of 0.1-0.3 pg/m3 suggested by the WHO.

The sample was taken on the same day of the fire, last July 29th. “The sample value is higher than the reference value,” Lazio’s regional environmental protection agency (ARPA) wrote in its report. “As far as dioxins are concerned, there is no regulatory reference in ambient air. Equivalent toxicity concentrations (Teq) in urban environments of dioxins and furans are estimated (World Health Organization WHO data in the document Guidelines for Europe 2000) equal to about 0.1 pg/m3, even if the variability from area to area is high, while air concentrations of 0.3 pg/m3 or higher are indications for localized emission sources”.

Thousands of citizens who live near the Eco Logica 2000 plant, as well as the prosecutor’s office, were awaiting the Arpa data on air quality.

Meanwhile, yesterday the mayors of neighboring municipalities reiterated the recommendations made after the fire in case the smoke is visible and the smell “should be intense”. The indication is to “keep doors and windows closed; limit travel to what is strictly necessary; carefully wash home-grown fruit and vegetables; limit the use of air conditioning and air treatment systems in general, subsequently providing for accurate cleaning of the filters”