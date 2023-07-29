Waste: fire in the Ciampino plant, smoke column

Waste fire inside a waste collection site in Ciampino. The teams of firefighters, police and police of Rome Capital immediately rushed to the scene. The flames have caused a thick column of smoke which can also be seen from the outside.

Waste: no victims or injured in Ciampino fire, Municipality ‘where there is smoke, keep windows closed’

Serious fire at the Ecologica 2000 waste storage and transfer facility, in via Enzo Ferrari, Appia Nuova area. “There are no casualties or injuries.” This was underlined by the Municipality of Ciampino, on its website, regarding the fire that broke out in the plant. “At the moment the cloud is moving towards the West/North West. The mayor Emanuela Colella has informed the mayors of the neighboring cities, belonging to the ASL Roma 6, about the nature of the fire and is sharing the information to be distributed to the citizens” , concludes the Municipality of Ciampino which recommends, “where smoke is visible, to keep the windows closed”.

Fire in Ciampino, the video of the Fire Brigade





