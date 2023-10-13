Genoa – The stadium is empty but for Goran Pandev climbing the stairs to the changing rooms and coming out onto the pitch is still a very strong emotion. «Entering the Ferraris is always a good feeling, I think this is the most beautiful stadium in Italy. And here I experienced unforgettable moments.” A little further away there are old rossoblù glories such as Marco Rossi, Beppe Sculli, Claudio Onofri, Mario Bortolazzi, Stefano Eranio, Gennaro Ruotolo. They will be the protagonists of the documentary film to be released at the beginning of 2024 and dedicated to the Griffon. They met at Ferraris to shoot some scenes of the video which will be in cinemas and on Amazon Prime. Among the rossoblù heroes there is also Pandev, to whom the North dedicated a long round of applause and a plaque last May. Coincidentally, the day in which Genoa won promotion to Serie A.

«I thank them again, they are very proud of what I managed to do here at Genoa. I’ve been in Genoa for nine years now, we stopped to live here: my family is fine, we have many friends”, underlines the Macedonian. Who has become the president of Brera Strumica and is preparing to begin his career as a manager. «I signed up for the course to become a sports director. A career as a coach doesn’t appeal to me at the moment.”

He has already come often to see the Grifone at Ferraris. «Serie A is always very difficult, the fight for survival is complicated but Genoa is strong, they have shown it. We are missing at least four or five points, Genoa have had a complicated schedule but the team has personality and we can see the excellent work that Gilardino is doing. And then playing in this stadium is always an advantage, especially now that it is so full of enthusiasm.”