Ciak-2 at Marco Simoncelli

THE’Aprilia has ten points to recover on KTM in the Manufacturers’ standings and this weekend there is Misano, a track where the RC16s managed to be more competitive than the RSGPs in the previous event dominated once again by the Ducatis. The goal of the Noale manufacturer is to raise its head in an attempt to hunt for a top-5 that has been missing for too long. The day of testing carried out on Monday after the GP Sunday could have helped the Aprilia technicians find the corrections to make in view of next weekend.

“We start a new race weekend in Misano and I think it’s a great opportunity to improve. During the first race and the test, we understood many things, but now it’s up to us to raise the level. It’s mandatory to give the maximum in every lap, in every race and in every session. We are focused on trying to make a step forward, it’s important to close the weekend well before the races in Asia. My mentality is to improve, not to make mistakes and to keep fighting.“, the words of Maverick Viñales.

“The first race in Misano didn’t go as we expected. Obviously the long race was affected by the rain, but still we weren’t as fast as we hoped during the weekend. During the test, we understood the direction to follow, so I hope we can improve. It’s still a complicated track for us, but we are ready to do well and fight for the positions that matter.“, he added Aleix Espargaro.