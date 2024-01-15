Ducati-Marquez, the great wait

After the first contact with Marc Marquez with the Ducati GP23 world champion last season, and after seeing the ease with which the Catalan set good times, there is a lot of anticipation to understand how competitive the Spaniard will be in the 2024 season.

Will he win any GPs? Will he be able to fight for the world championship, despite a one-year-old bike? Marc Marquez himself in a recent interview tried to free himself from the pressure he feels on him, saying that he doesn't set big goals, but that he wants to proceed step by step.

Ciabatti unmasks Marquez

Second Paolo Ciabattisporting director of Ducati until 2023, the champion from Cervera is just trying to keep the waters around him calm: “We are talking about an exceptional rider, who won six MotoGP world championships and eight in his career. This is one of the best in the history of our sport. Ducati has been successful with its current riders and I'm sure he will be super competitive and also fighting for the world championship.

Marc is probably just trying to calm expectations a bit, but I think he will adapt to the bike very quickly. All the riders adapted very well to the Ducati, even with different riding styles, managing to achieve podiums and win races. So Marquez will be one of the riders who will compete in the world championship. In tests I saw it very well, but he will have to confirm himself in Sepang and Qatar. But I think he really liked the bike“, he explained in the interview granted to Brand.