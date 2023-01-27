Ducati’s sports director was also present, Paul Ciabattithese days in Turin for the opening stage of the 25th Rallye Historique Monte-Carlo. In fact, the Piedmontese capital has once again hosted the opening day of this very popular event which puts some of the cars that made the history of the legendary Monaco rally back on the road, the traditional opening stage of the WRC season. The Ducati boss, back from an extraordinary 2022 in which he dragged the Bolognese manufacturer to the conquest of the Rider, Constructor and Team world titles in both MotoGP and Superbike, in fact has asoul of a true rally driver.

“This looks like a beautiful event to me – commented the sporting director of the red to our microphones – many years ago I did a Montecarlo-Sestriere, this instead is a historic Montecarlo rally. For me it’s beautiful, there are a lot of beautiful cars. These on display are impressive, they remind me of my times“. In fact, perhaps not everyone remembers that Paolo Ciabatti was a good guy rally driver. TO FormulaPassion.it the deus ex machina of Ducati triumphs fondly recalled those years, also emphasizing the adventure that saw him as a protagonist a few years ago at the Rally Legend with his former rider, Andrea Dovizioso.

“The I raced in rallies in Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta from 1980 to 1982 and that was a beautiful part of my life. The passion has remained with me, I also did the Rally Legend with Dovizioso at the wheel of an Audi S1 ​​in 2019. I always like it when I can because it’s my true passion – concluded Ciabatti, also dedicating a comment to the place of this departure – seeing Piazza San Carlo with all these cars is something that is nice. I’m glad to see that Turin welcomes such an event. The departures of the ‘historic Montecarlo’ from Turin is a beautiful thing. There are so many people and we are pleased, because Turin is the capital of engines and rallies. Here are Lancia, Abarth, Fiat. It is right that one of the stages of Monte Carlo starts from here“.