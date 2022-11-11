Paolo Ciabatti, Ducati’s sporting director since January 2013, he is undoubtedly one of the most important men in the rebirth of the Borgo Panigale house. A rebirthwhich after years of hard work was sealed with the Bagnaia drivers title in 2022. The Italian focused on the company – and its symbolic value – during a long interview, granted on the occasion of EICMA to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP.

“It’s clear – declared Ciabatti – which is a very important world title for countless reasons and for many people. It certainly was for Ducati since we had only won in 2007 with Stoner, in the debut season of the 800cc displacement. Now we have conquered it with an Italian rider, fifty years after Agostini’s triumph in 500cc with MV Agusta and thus re-proposing a blue combination on the roof of the world ”. The blue manager added: “The result is historic also because we won it after having recovered 91 points on Quartararo, a comeback never happened before. It was not an easy championship after the crash in Qatar and such a difficult start, but then both we and the rider had the merit of never giving up believing in it and therefore it has a particular flavor for all of us, for Bagnaia and I hope for the whole Sporting Italy“.

On the possibility of opening a cycle, Ciabatti declared: “I believe it and I hope sosince Bagnaia is still young, he is a talent and the title is both an arrival and a departure point, as it further provides you with the awareness of your worth and your means, which is why the best part of the champion must still emerge “.

In conclusion, then, in the presence of the inevitable question on the coexistence between Bagnaia and Bastianini, the manager it was clear: “Next year we will have Bastianini, the second most successful driver of 2022 by number of Grand Prix, so we will present ourselves with the most competitive pair of drivers. For our part, we do not hide the fact that the two Italian riders in the official Ducati team will each be the main opponent of the other, but they have already eaten together, they respect each other, they have known each other since they were children. It is clear that their competitiveness will be an incentive to improve. And if there is respect, you don’t need to be friends, just run to your full potential and may the best man win“.