With Suzuki’s withdrawal at the end of 2022, they drop from 12 to 11 teams present in MotoGP. More than a third of pilots – 8 out of 22 – they will be riding one Ducatibetween the official and satellite teams (Bagnaia and Bastianini in the ‘factory’, Martin and Zarco in Prima Pramac, Alex Marquez and Di Giannantonio with Gresini, Marini and Bezzecchi with the VR46). The rest will be divided between 4 Hondas (Marc Marquez, Mir, Rins and Nakagami), 4 KTMs (Miller, Binder, Pol Espargarò, Augusto Fernandez), 4 Aprilias (Aleix Espargarò, Vinales, Oliveira, Raul Fernandez) and only 2 Yamahas ( Quartararo and Morbidelli). Clearly the motorcycle manufacturers are not queuing up to enter the premier class and therefore the presence of so many Ducatis can be said to be saving the number of starters in MotoGP.

Paul Ciabattisporting director of Ducati who won the constructors’ title with five races to spare, wanted to reflect on the current situation: “I realize that from a medium to long-term perspective, it is not an ideal solution to have four teams. But when we signed the agreements with VR46 and Gresini, Suzuki didn’t plan to have a satellite team and then the situation got worse, and they decided to withdraw. And at that time, Aprilia wasn’t that attractive, given that Gresini preferred to sign a two-year deal with us. I can’t say anything about the Yamaha, they had a satellite team and they lost it“. With a view to the future, there are rumors with increasing insistence of a move to Yamaha for the VR46, but Ciabatti did not want to go into the merits: “We have an agreement with them until the end of 2024 and what will happen after that I cannot assess. The team is made up of serious people and the riders are very happy with the Desmosedici and the results they are getting are proving it. I’m sorry for Yamaha”, concluded the Italian manager in the interview given to Speedweek.