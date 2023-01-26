Among the enthusiasts and onlookers of all ages present in Piazza San Carlo, in Turin, to admire the racing cars that will take part in the Montecarlo historic rally – the Montecarlo Historique – a familiar face is suddenly seen. Wrapped up in his ‘Ducati red’ jacket, mingling with the people who enjoy photographing the cars that have made the history of the Monegasque race, there is also Paul Ciabatti. The sporting director of the Borgo Panigale company is back from a legendary season, in which he brought the Bolognese brand to the top of the world in both MotoGP and Superbike. Pecco Bagnaia and Alvaro Bautista were the riders who put the icing on the respective cakes made by the two Ducati teams who dominated the season bringing home a historic hat-trick of titles – Drivers, Constructors and Teams – in both categories.

The Ducati manager is here in the guise of a simple spectator, but willingly agreed to exchange a few words with FormulaPassion.it. “When I can I always like to come to these events, it’s my true passion – he reveals to us, also telling us about when he was behind the wheel – I raced in rallies at the Piedmont-Valle d’Aosta level from 1980 to 1982. It was a beautiful part of my life and the passion has stayed with me”. However, given the caliber of the interlocutor, it is impossible not to ‘slip’ from four to two wheels. The presentation of the two redheads who will try to defend their MotoGP and Superbike titles is as fresh as it is evident the desire of Ciabatti and Ducati to remain on top of the world. And with a Lancia ‘patrol’ behind it, it is inevitable to ask whether Ducati will be able to repeat in the MotoGP the dominoes that the Turin-based manufacturer imposed in the WRC, especially between 1987 and 1992.

“On Monday we had the double presentation of the world champion teams, MotoGP and Superbike, in Madonna di Campiglio – reminds Ciabatti to our microphones – and it is clear that the goal is to repeat in both championships. They are two very competitive championships. We think we have both the bikes and the riders to try and reconfirm ourselves”. The sports director of Borgo Panigale speaks without hesitation about loop to openwithout underestimating any of the most popular opponents. “Clearly we would like it to be the start of an era – emphasizes decisively – even if we know that we need to keep our feet on the ground. We have done a good job this winter and we think we have the strongest riders, but Marquez, Quartararo and I believe too Jorge Martin, from our Pramac team, will want to give us a hard time. But we’re here for that, to entertain the fans. The goal is to stay with the #1 also in the future“. The gauntlet is launched and the feeling is that the reigning champions will not abdicate so easily.