The latest MotoGP races have been a triumph for the Italian colors from every point of view: Bagnaia and Bastianini they dueled in Misano and Aragon, dividing victory and place of honor, with the Turinese who recovered many points in the championship, up to surpassing Fabio Quartararo in the standings. Ducati then won the constructors’ title with five races to go. Borgo Panigale can therefore be happy both for the performance of its bikes and for having chosen Bagnaia and Bastianini for the official team next season, although there is a lot of discussion about the potential team orders of the Italian brand to maximize the recovery in the standings of the Turin-born.

Although Bagnaia is stressing in interviews that he never wanted to ask for any help in his comeback, the Ducati managers – the Ciabatti-Dall’Igna-Tardozzi triad – have repeatedly announced their firm determination in wanting to bring home that riders’ title. has eluded for fifteen years and that to do so, at the appropriate time, they will consider the use of marked team orders. Paolo CiabattiDucati sporting director, explained to Sky: “What if the five points lost by Bagnaia in Aragon will weigh? Obviously we hope not, we would have preferred Pecco’s victory, but Aeneas had a great race. With Quartararo’s crash we had reduced the gap to ten points with five races still to be played. The championship reopened there and we will play it until the end. Meanwhile next year Bagnaia and Bastianini will leave with the same possibilities, but now we will make some evaluations. We could not miss the opportunity that opened with Quartararo’s zero in Aragon. We have always said that a rider in front must have the right to aim for victory, but now we will have to take the dynamics into account in order not to waste this chance. However we have been missing the drivers’ title since 2007 …“