It is no mystery that the streets of Miguel Oliveira – leaving the KTM after the arrivals of Jack Miller and Pol Espargarò – and the Ducati they approached almost to the point of overlapping, with a meeting staged between the driver and the management of the Borgo Panigale team for his passage to the Gresini team in Barcelona. But something did not go the right way, given that the satellite Ducati team chose Alex Marquez and Oliveira headed to Aprilia, in the Razali facility, the RNF. The Ducati sporting director told the background of the transfers, Paolo Ciabatti: “We spoke to both Oliveira and Raul Fernandez. With the Portuguese the situation looked promising, but we needed the approval of the Gresini team. This year we were the ones who paid Bastianini, as he had a direct contract with us. But in principle we only intend to pay the factory drivers and Pramac. Other customers compare with us, but make their own choices. Therefore it took some time to negotiate with Oliveira, but in the meantime Aprilia joined with a good offer that he accepted. And it’s understandable, because we weren’t ready to offer him a contract at that moment ”.

Ciabatti then specified: “When Alex Marquez spoke directly with Gresini Racing, he closed an agreement that satisfied both sides. I spoke to Oliveira and her father Paulo on Gresini’s truck in Barcelona. The discussions were generic on a possible move to Ducati, without going into the details of the contract or the fee. Aprilia was simply faster than us, offering him a direct contract with the factory. After all, Aprilia is very competitive and seeing the results of Aleix Espargarò and Vinales, he must have thought he could do as well, if not better than them.“, Concluded the Italian manager to the Germans of Speedweek.