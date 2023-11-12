Redemption Sunday

Sunday in Sepang brought smiles to the official Ducati team. After yesterday’s bitter taste for the two points lost by Pecco Bagnaia in the Sprint in the comparison with Jorge Martin, today the reply from the reigning champion arrived. His third place at the finish line in fact it gave the Italian a three-point gain over his direct rival, taking the margin in the standings at +14, a little more than what was the situation before arriving in Malaysia. The red party was then obviously completed by the fabulous race victory by Enea Bastianinicapable of breaking a fast of over a year, interrupting the most difficult period of his career since he raced in the top class.

To the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP Paolo Ciabattigeneral manager of Ducati Corse, applauded the performance of his #23, while also thinking more broadly about the world championship head-to-head and also about the many market rumors regarding Bastianini himself and a possible replacement with Jorge Martin in 2024. “We all know how Aeneas’ season went until yesterday – declared the Borgo Panigale manager – I believe that on Friday the fact that he accepted Pecco’s help to understand some things about the bike gave him the chance to return to the Enea we know: what we saw last year and which unfortunately we had not yet seen this season.“.

Team games, title and transfer market

“We hope and believe that it has been unlocked – Ciabatti continued in his analysis – also because it was a peremptory victory at an important moment in the championship. Obviously it’s nice for Ducati to have three bikes on the podium. We’re used to it, but it’s not trivial”. In such a balanced championship finale, all played out within the Ducati family between the official team and the Prima-Pramac team, it is inevitable that the team-order theme. Yesterday Bastianini voluntarily ‘protected’ Bagnaia’s third place and this seems to be the attitude most appreciated by the managers in red.

“We never asked for team games – Ciabatti confirmed – and we always let the driver in front win. But Enea knows how important it is for the official team to try to win the title again with Bagnaia. I’m sure he will realize it with his sensitivity, without us telling him anything in particular”. And on the market? Ciabatti’s words leave all doors open, but they do not yet seem to lock down the saddle of the Beast: “Martin has had and is having an exceptional season. Enea had so far had a season below expectations, obviously not his fault, because he was the victim of two accidents“.

“Adapting to a different bike, in a different team, didn’t make everything easy. We have a contract with Enea for 2024 and we confirmed it on August 31st. We did it to give him confidence in a difficult moment. It is equally clear that Martin is having an exceptional championship and this gives rise to some thoughts which we will face in the right moment. Now the important thing was to recover Enea, this race demonstrated it and I hope it will be the same for the next two“, concluded Ciabatti.