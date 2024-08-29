According to the US secret service CIA, terrorists wanted to kill tens of thousands of people at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. Deputy CIA Director David S. Cohen said this at an intelligence summit in Washington. The New York Times had previously reported on this. “They planned to kill a large number, tens of thousands of people, at this concert,” said Cohen. He confirmed that the CIA had given the Austrian authorities information about the terrorist plans.
