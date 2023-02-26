CIA Says China Hasn’t Made Decision to Send Weapons to Russia

War in Ukraine turns one year old this Friday (24) | Photo: EFE/EPA/George Ivanchenko

The director of the CIA, William Burns, reiterated this Sunday (26) that the United States of America (USA) has evidence that China is considering sending weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine. However, he stated that Beijing has yet to make a final decision and has yet to transfer weapons.

Burns made these comments in an interview with the network CBS, a week after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of considering sending weapons to Russia, in the first accusation of its kind. Blinken’s message sought to dissuade Beijing and show that Washington was aware of its plans.

“Secretary Blinken and US President Joe Biden think it’s important to make it very clear that there will be consequences” if Beijing sends military assistance to Moscow, Burns said.

According to Burns, the US has information that makes it “very confident” that the Chinese government is considering sending weapons to Russia, but has not yet made a final decision. Since the beginning of the war, China has avoided criticizing Russia, considered its strategic partner, but has not provided military assistance so far.

This week, US President Joe Biden said he does not believe in a “major initiative” by Beijing to supply Russia with arms. According to the US government, Russia has already acquired weapons from Iran and North Korea for the war in Ukraine.

On Wednesday (22), the head of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi, met with Vladimir Putin. Facing the Russian, he said that it is the US, not China, “that is constantly sending weapons to the battlefield”.