According to Axios, on Sunday, CIA Director Bill Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani, Mossad Director David Barnea and Egyptian spy chief Abbas Kamel will meet in Rome to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages.

According to some sources, the meeting will mainly focus on the strategy to be followed to put an end to the war. Certainly, this is an important summit held at a critical stage in the discussion on the peace agreements and the release of the hostages.

Yet Israeli negotiators have not expressed confidence that the meeting will Rome could lead to a solution: “Netanyahu wants a deal that is impossible to get. He is not willing to budge at the moment and so we could be headed for a crisis in the negotiations rather than a deal,” an Israeli official told Axios.