The United States intelligence and espionage agency, the famous CIA, has called on Russian military officers and officials to collaborate with them and reveal secrets about Vladimir Putin’s regime.

A new video on social media also calls on diplomats, scientists and high-tech specialists to reveal their inside knowledge, with a specific request for information on “the senior leaders of the Russian Federation.”

The video shows images of a fictional Russian “who made the difficult but important decision to contact the CIA silently through the anonymous information system Tor.

In the video, a message from the CIA says: “Do you work in the military or in intelligence, diplomacy, science, high technology? Or do you deal with people who do these things? Do you have information about the economy or the main leaders of the Russian Federation? Get in touch with us. Maybe the people around you don’t want to hear the truth. We do.”

A disgruntled Russian missile scientist is also shown reflecting on the misery of his life, under pressure from uniformed Putin officials seen walking through his missile plantdemanding better results when the country is isolated from the outside world due to sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine, and young colleagues fleeing the country.

“Every day we receive new and crazier demands,” reflects the scientist. “We were destined for so much more and could have built anything. But now most of the brightest minds of the young generation are gone… Achievements cannot be measured in isolation from everything else. True progress requires cooperation. And we are no longer part of the global community in which we once played a prominent role,” says the character.

“I feel that My life has become a contradiction. I have had to compromise on my principles so many times that I barely recognize myself.” His wife tries to console him and he asks: “What happened to the man she married? “I just wanted to follow in my father’s footsteps,” he says.

“He often told me that the essence of science is the process of discovery. It cannot be falsified, it cannot be manipulated. Somehow I have lost my way, but I know the path to the truth. They say that man finds his destiny in the path you have chosen in an attempt to avoid it. My future will no longer be in the hands of these wolves. My choice is to be a pastor,” he continues.

Potential CIA informants are informed of a “safe” way to contact US intelligence.

The agent recruitment campaign occurs a few days before Donald Trump returns to the White House.

As stated in the Mirrorciting agency sources, “the CIA wants to know the truth about Russiaand we are looking for reliable people who know her and can tell us that truth. “Your information may be more valuable than you think.”

“We understand that the Russians may decide to contact the CIA due to various circumstances. We value and respect people who are willing to contact us. Protecting everyone who works with us around the world is our professional duty”they continue.