From: Jens Kiffmeier

Explosive phone call: The CIA spoke to Russia’s secret service chief about an end to the Ukraine war. What’s going on behind the scenes?

Washington/Moscow – High losses, constant deliveries of weapons and hardly any gains in territory: Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the fight against Russia is more like a trench warfare. In view of the little progress, there is always speculation about an end to the Ukraine war. But that these are not just rumors was confirmed on Wednesday (July 12). Because in a telephone call, the US CIA is said to have made inquiries with Russia’s secret service about the possibility of negotiations.

End of the Ukraine war: CIA director on the phone with Putin’s secret service chief

The head of the Russian foreign intelligence service (SVR), Sergei Naryshkin, has meanwhile confirmed corresponding talks about a possible end to the Ukraine war. According to him, a few days after the Wagner uprising, mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had a phone call with CIA Director William Burns. The subject of the hour-long phone call with the US foreign intelligence chief at the end of June was mainly Ukraine, Naryschkin told the Russian news agency mug. “We have considered and discussed what to do with Ukraine,” Putin’s top spy was quoted as saying.

Despite losses in counter-offensive: Russia does not yet see the end of the Ukraine war in sight

Russia has been waging a war of aggression against its neighbor for more than 16 months. Ukraine is fighting back the invasion with massive Western arms aid. But the counter-offensive falters and is associated with high losses. The conditions for negotiations on an end to the war with Kiev are not yet in place, said Naryshkin. “But of course negotiations will be possible sooner or later because every conflict, even an armed one, ends with negotiations, but the conditions for this have yet to mature.”

During the conversation with Burns, he also answered questions about the “events” on June 24, Naryshkin said. On that day, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don occupied by his units and at the same time sent a military column towards Moscow. In the evening, after negotiations in which Belarus’ ruler Alexander Lukashenko mediated, Prigozhin gave the order to withdraw. Although Vladimir Putin spoke of treason during the uprising, according to official sources, he received Prigozhin and dozens of mercenaries a few days after the uprising in the Kremlin.

The turbulence surrounding the Ukraine war has provoked a new diplomatic ice age between Russia and the USA. But despite the tense situation, Washington never completely cut ties with the Kremlin. A report of New York Times According to the report, the US intelligence service had already made contact shortly after the Wagner uprising began and assured Moscow that the USA had not played an active role in the mutiny. Likewise, there is said to have been a meeting between US officials and Russian diplomats in New York on the sidelines of a UN meeting. According to rumors, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was also a participant in the secret round.

Negotiations on the end of the Ukraine war: USA coordinate with Zelenskyj

But how realistic are concrete negotiations about an end to the Ukraine war? The USA around US President Joe Biden always emphasize that there are no talks behind the back of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj. Nevertheless, Kiev is skeptical about the suggestion. Selenskyj had never categorically ruled out negotiations, but always tied them to conditions: On the one hand, a complete withdrawal of Russia from all Ukrainian areas was necessary, on the other hand, he demanded hefty reparations for the reconstruction.

But observers are divided as to whether this is feasible. Despite the counter-offensive, pushing back Putin’s troops completely seems almost impossible. Although Biden has promised his Ukrainian counterpart massive support until the end of the Ukraine war, time is of the essence. Because Biden has to face his re-election in the coming year. If his predecessor Donald Trump moves in, the weapons aid could end faster than Kiev would like. The Republican recently boasted that he could end the Ukraine war within 24 hours, pointing out that all he had to do was call Putin in the Kremlin.

Can Trump end the Ukraine war? Selenskyj reacts with mockery

Selenskyj himself now picked up the thread and reacted with scorn. Trump has already had the chance to end the Ukraine conflict. Unfortunately, the US president probably had other plans at the time, Zelenskyy told the Ukrainian newspaper Pravda, adding: “When we talk about ending the war at the expense of Ukraine, in other words, by forcing ourselves to give up our territories , then I think Biden could have even ended it in five minutes that way.”

Despite this, he thanked the West for the arms assistance that had been provided so far. He appreciates that, said Zelenskyj. However, continued support is important. “When it comes to the word ‘enough’, we Ukrainians are not people known for excessive appetites. Our win is enough for us,” he said. At first it didn’t sound like he wanted to agree to a secret deal between the US and Russia to end the Ukraine war. (jkf)