The director of the CIA, William Burns, met this Monday in Ankara with his counterpart from the Russian secret services abroad, Sergei Narishki, to warn him against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, as confirmed by a spokesman for the Security Council. White House Homeland Security.

The appointment, advanced by the Russian newspaper Kommersant, has come amid a wave of diplomatic contacts in recent days to discuss the war in Ukraine and the next stages of the conflict. Especially after the Russian withdrawal from Kherson, the only provincial capital that Moscow had managed to take since the beginning of the invasion in February. In October, after holding illegal referendums, it had declared that area Russian territory, as well as the provinces of Donetsk, Lugansk and Zaporizhia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and those around him have hinted on several occasions about the possibility of resorting to tactical nuclear weapons to defend occupied areas in Ukraine that they consider to be part of Russian territory. Washington fears that an accumulation of setbacks on the ground could make the Kremlin want to realize what has so far been nothing more than worrying bravado. The National Security Council has stressed that the meeting has not included any type of negotiation or dialogue on the end of the war.

Although the US government has tried to encourage the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to declare itself more open to talks with Moscow, Washington insists that it should be Ukraine who decides if it wants to negotiate with Russia, when and under what conditions. . And kyiv is not at the moment willing to negotiate at all with its aggressor. Especially now that it has chained victory after victory in the counteroffensive that it has maintained since September, and that it has recovered thousands of square kilometers occupied by Russia. His analysis is that he can still gain more territory – ideally, even recover the Crimean peninsula, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 – and Moscow is not a bona fide interlocutor.

An analysis with which the White House agrees. But other figures in the Administration, especially the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, have urged taking advantage of what has been achieved so far and consolidating it in negotiations, given the approach of winter and the conviction that the conflict cannot be resolved by the military way.

According to the White House, Washington had informed the authorities in kyiv about the meeting before the start of the trip by Burns, a former ambassador to Moscow. The CIA director has already met with representatives of the Russian secret services in Istanbul, and in Armenia in June.

Meanwhile, in the last two weeks the National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, has traveled to kyiv to meet with Zelenski, and the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, spoke in Phnom Penh (Cambodia) with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmitro Kuleba , this weekend. The Ukrainian issue has been one of the dominant issues, likewise, in the face-to-face meeting this Monday between the US president, Joe Biden, and the Chinese head of state, Xi Jinping, in Nusa Dua (Indonesia) this Monday, in the margins of the G-20 summit.

“The problem with these contacts recently has been the impression on the American side that talking to top officials in the Kremlin sometimes feels like talking to a TV screen playing Russian propaganda. But perhaps after Kherson it will be different,” analyst Alexander Gabúev, from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, wrote on Twitter.

According to the National Security Council, Burns has also raised the situation of basketball player Brittney Griner, detained in Russia since this summer and accused of drug possession and smuggling. Griner has recently been transferred to a prison in a more remote part of Russian territory, as reported by Washington.

