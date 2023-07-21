How did you feel about the content of this article?

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, spearheaded the mutiny against Putin last month | Photo: Reproduction/ Twitter

The leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhinis still in the sights of Vladimir Putin, according to the director of the CIA (acronym in English for Center of American Intelligence), William Burns, during the Aspen Security Forum, in Texas.

Last month, the mercenary group gathered strength and launched an anti-government rebellion, sparked by an accusation that the Kremlin had attacked a militia camp.

However, the march was interrupted after an agreement mediated by the dictator Aleksandr Lukashenkofrom Belarus, where the leader was granted asylum.

In the speech given during the forum, Burns said that the riot led by Prigozhin showed a “weakness” of the Putin government in the control of the war. For him, the leader of the Russian regime seemed to be “naked” in the face of the armed uprising.

The CIA director also highlighted that he does not believe in impunity on the part of the Kremlin in the face of the situation created by the leader of the Wagner Group and Putin would only be “gaining time” to decide what will be done with the rebel.

Prigozhin made his first public appearance last Wednesday (19), in a video posted on Telegram and on his personal account. He was recently in Minsk, capital of Belarus.

The mercenary group is still an important organization, operating in Africa, Libya and Syria.