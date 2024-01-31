It is not exactly usual for the head of the CIA to write a long article to explain his position on the most serious international crisis that the American foreign agency is involved in. But that's what William Burns does today on Foreign Affairs, in his own handwriting.

Let's see in more detail what he claims. Burns calls Russia's war against Ukraine a failure and announces that he considers Moscow's transformation into a vassal of China to be complete. But he also admits we are moving in a world in which the United States no longer enjoys unchallenged superiority. “The rise of Chinese and Russian revanchism poses significant geopolitical challenges in a world where the United States no longer enjoys unchallenged superiority.”

Burns is convinced that the Cold War era really ends only on February 24, 2024, with the invasion of Ukraine, which however marks the entry into a desolate and uncertain territory, a waste land gepolitics. The first key is also to understand Putin's psychology: his desire to control Ukraine stems from his belief that without such control, Russia cannot be a great power and he cannot be a great Russian leader. However, the intervention in Ukraine proved to be a failure for Russia. «The post-Cold War era – he explains – definitively ended when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. I spent much of of the last twenty years trying to understand the combustible combination of resentment, ambition and insecurity that Russian President Vladimir Putin embodies. One thing I've learned is that It is always a mistake to underestimate his fixation on controlling Ukraine and his choices. Without this control, he believes it is impossible for Russia to be a great power or for him to be a great Russian leader. This tragic and brutal fixation It has already brought shame to Russia and exposed its weaknesses, from its one-dimensional economy to its inflated military prowess to its corrupt political system.” The Russian war also provoked a Ukrainian reaction that was difficult to predict on this scale: «Putin's invasion sparked breathtaking determination and resolve from the Ukrainian people. I saw their courage firsthand during frequent wartime trips to Ukraine, punctuated by Russian airstrikes and vivid images of Ukrainian tenacity and ingenuity on the battlefield.”

Technically, Russia and Putin have already failed, Burns believes. With these data in hand: «Putin's war has already been a failure for Russia on many levels. His original goal of conquering Kiev and subjugating Ukraine turned out to be foolish and illusory. His armed forces suffered immense damage. At least 315,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded, two-thirds of Russia's pre-war tank inventory have been destroyed and Putin's vaunted decades-long military modernization program has been hollowed out. All of this is a direct result of the valor and skill of Ukrainian soldiers, supported by Western support.”

And the prices for the Russian economy are very high: it is now effectively a servant of China. «The Russian economy is suffering long-term repercussions and the country is sealing its destiny as an economic vassal of China. Putin's boundless ambitions backfired in another way: they pushed NATO to become bigger and stronger” (Nato which, in fact, was riddled with internal divisions and weaknesses before the large-scale invasion).

Another price, which we forget about (thanks to Russian propaganda in the West and its useful idiots) is how much the war has weakened Putin internally: «His war in Ukraine is silently corroding his power at home. The short-lived mutiny launched last June by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin offered a glimpse into some of the dysfunctions lurking behind Putin's carefully polished image of control. For a leader who has painstakingly built a reputation as an arbiter of order, Putin appeared aloof and indecisive as Prigozhin's mutineers made their way towards Moscow. For many members of the Russian elite, the question was not so much whether the emperor had no clothes, but rather why he was taking so long to dress.” Has he definitely got dressed now? It remains very doubtful.

In this context, Putin is forcefully regenerating «Russia's defense production – with critical components from China, as well as weapons and ammunition from Iran and North Korea – and continues to bet that time is on his side, which can reduce Ukraine and wear out its Western supporters.” But it is not a completely well-founded belief, Trump or no Trump (who obviously Burns does not name). The point is that the American deep state is deeply convinced that, in the words of Burns, «Ukraine's challenge is to undermine Putin's arrogance and demonstrate the high cost to Russia of continued conflict», but here Burns says something about what we can expect: deep attacks behind enemy lines, no longer the obsessive search for the advance shot at the front. The high cost to Russia is imposed «not only making progress on the front lines, but also launching deeper attacks in its rear and steadily gaining ground in the Black Sea. In this context, Putin could return to launching nuclear sabers and it would be foolish to completely exclude the risks of escalation. But it would be equally foolish to be unnecessarily intimidated by these risks.” It is not a secret at all, for almost all analysts, how the threat of escalation is instrumentally waved away by all the useful Putinian idiots around, from Moscow to the Western world, to European “pacifism”.

The recipe to continue assisting Ukraine with weapons and money serves American interests, not harms them. And with minimal spending («less than 5% of the American defense budget), because it sends a clear message to the real boss of all this: Xi's China. “The United States' willingness to absorb economic pain to counter Putin's aggression – and its ability to mobilize allies to do the same – strongly contradicted Beijing's belief that America was in terminal decline.” Xi bet on this even more than Putin.

«One of the surest ways – concludes Burns – to rekindle the Chinese perception of American recklessness and fuel Chinese aggression would be to abandon support for Ukraine. Maintaining material support for Ukraine is not to the detriment of Taiwan, but sends an important message of U.S. resolve helping Taiwan.” If the weapons are there, and America is there, Europe and Taiwan are safer, and the axis of dictators is restricted and condemned not to pass into the West. Otherwise, everything would become possible.