From: Kristina Geldt

The situation in Venezuela remains tense. Six people have now been arrested. They are said to have planned an attack in conjunction with the CIA.

Caracas – Tensions between Venezuela and many Western countries continue following the presidential elections at the end of July. The origin of the dispute in diplomatic relations is the election victory of President Nicolás Maduro, which led to calls of election manipulation on the part of the coalition. Now, according to reports, authorities in Venezuela have announced that they have arrested six people from Spain, the USA and the Czech Republic. The accusation: They are said to have planned an attack on the president.

The election victory of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is controversial. Opposition supporters accuse him of electoral fraud. © IMAGO/Ton Molina/Fotoarena

Venezuela makes serious allegations: CIA allegedly planned assassination plot against Maduro

According to Venezuelan authorities, a US Navy Seal was among those arrested, reports CNNInterior Minister Diosdado Cabello is said to have accused the plot of being CIA-led and of having the aim of assassinating Maduro and “destabilising” the country.

“The CIA is at the forefront of this operation,” Cabello said, according to CNN at a press conference. He claimed that Spain’s National Intelligence Service and opposition leader María Corina Machado were also involved, as ZDF today reported. Two Spaniards, three Americans and a Czech were arrested. In addition, more than 400 rifles and pistols were confiscated, which are said to have come from the USA.

Foreign ministries reject allegations: Secret services are not involved

The US State Department has rejected these allegations. On Saturday, according to CNN, the ministry confirmed that a member of the US military had been arrested in Venezuela. There are also “unconfirmed reports of the detention of two other US citizens,” it said.

The Foreign Ministry in Madrid also told RTVEthat the detainees from Spain are not members of the Spanish secret service CNI or any other state organization. On the Czech side, the Foreign Ministry has informed CNN confirmed that a Czech citizen was arrested in Venezuela.

Opposition leader leaves the country and applies for asylum in Spain

Opposition candidate Edmundo González left the country six weeks after the presidential election and applied for asylum in Spain. issued an arrest warrant against González, for sabotage, conspiracy and usurpation of office.

According to the German Press Agency Sanctions against several of Maduro’s confidants. They are accused of having obstructed a transparent electoral process. The Venezuelan ambassador in Madrid was recalled for consultations and the Spanish ambassador in Caracas was summoned after Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles described Venezuela as a “dictatorship.” On Saturday, opposition leader Machado called for worldwide protests. (dpa/gel)