According to GamesIndustry.biz sources, the layoffs appear to be interest most of the marketing team but it seems there have also been cuts within the teams of Hexworks, author of Lords of the Fallen, and Underdog, author of Sniper Ghost Warrior.

CI Games the Polish publisher behind the Lords of the Fallen and Sniper: Ghost Warrior made staff cuts that affected approximately 10% of its staff a decision described as “tough but necessary” to “preserve the business and stability” of the company.

The words of the CEO of CI Games

Lords of the Fallen

The request for confirmation by the newspaper was followed by an official statement written by the CEO of CI Games, Marek Tymiński, who, in addition to confirming the layoffs, spoke of further “optimizations of pipelines and organizational processes”, therefore they are not to be exclude further staff cuts in the future.

“To preserve the strength and stability of the company, CI Games has taken the difficult but necessary decision to implement a series of targeted layoffs, which will affect approximately 10% of the company's employees,” Tymiński said.

“We would like to thank all employees for the role they have played during their time with the company.” Further optimizations of the organization's pipelines and processes are underway.”

Last year, the company revealed that Lords of the Fallen was its most expensive project to date, with a total cost of 281 million zlotys (around 61 million euros). The game reached 1 million copies sold in just one week, an excellent result, so much so that the CEO of CI Games said that it was “the most important and ambitious game that we have developed over our 20 years of history.”

In 2023, around 10,000 workers within the gaming industry were laid off and unfortunately this negative trend seems destined to continue this year too. Just a few days ago Unity cut 25% of its workforce, while today Behavior Interactive announced the layoff of 45 employees.