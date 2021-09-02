Chyno Miranda and Natasha araos They have turned social networks upside down after the last announcement they made about their sentimental situation. The couple posted a video on the Venezuelan singer’s Instagram account announcing the end of their relationship. To the surprise of their audience, both claimed to be separated for several months.

“I have to confess it and be honest with everyone, I disrespected her as a wife and I disrespected my home too Well, we have not been together as a couple for more than a year, I want you to know that ”, the musician was heard saying.

Natasha araos He also specified that, despite the termination of their relationship, she was supporting him in his recovery process. “ We have lived very hard times as a couple, as a family, not only because of what happened between us, but the health issue of Jesus. I never hesitated to stay by his side so that he would emerge victorious from all this, “he said.

Despite definitively announcing their breakup, the couple proved to maintain a healthy relationship and mutual affection. “I am proud of the family we have, I am proud that a spectacular son was born from our love, and that despite the fact that Jesus and I take different paths, we are going to be the best team to provide our son with a healthy life, happy and calm as he deserves, “he said Araos.

Both asked their followers that, after the difficult statements, respect their privacy. “We ask for your consideration and respect in this difficult stage,” he said. Chyno her voice cracking. “Just as we have been super sincere with you at all times, we ask you respect in this intimate situation that we are living as a family,” he concluded Natasha.

Chyno Miranda on his illness: I’ve already experienced the worst

At the beginning of August 2021, the Venezuelan singer Chyno Miranda took to his Instagram account to provide an update on his disease: peripheral encephalitis as a complication of COVID-19.

“Today I can understand that everything in life is a process. Remembering how I was and everything that I have evolved in almost 12 months has been incredible. I have already experienced the worst of the storm, now I am living as the day clears. The sun will always rise. One day at a time, “said the interpreter of” My pretty girl. “

Chyno Miranda pronounces on his recovery. Photo: Chyno Miranda / Instagram