Madrid (AFP)

Friends from an early age with Bordeaux, they share one agent, and they meet together on their vacations, but the French Aurelien Chuamini and Jules Conde will put their feelings aside “Sunday”, in the first “Clásico” they play between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Spanish Football League.

They are both passionate about hip-hop music and American culture, they dress alike, spend the summer together in the United States, and share the same thirst for winning that “Sun” may favor one without the other.

If the most watched match in the world between clubs will witness a match between two friends, two colleagues in the France national team, which is preparing to defend its title in the World Cup.

Conde, 23, and Chuamini, 22, play the first Clasico in the Spanish League with contradictory feelings.

After his friend moved to Barcelona last summer, Chuamini jokingly wrote on social media, “Now the war between us has begun,” extending congratulations to the young defender.

The beginning of the relationship between the two young immigrants to the Spanish League dates back to 2013. Chuamini, who has been at the Bordeaux training center since 2011, saw a weak, but talented, colleague join his team.

Condé was the captain of most of the junior squad that formed a golden generation for Bordeaux that also included Gaetan Busan, Zido Yusuf and Ervin Taha.

Bordeaux’s under-19 team did not lose a match against the duo Condé-Chwamini, and qualified for the Youth League (Champions League for Youth) the following season.

Five years later, the Clasico match “Sunday” will determine the identity of the team that will be at the top of the Spanish League, if Real or Barcelona wins.

This match will be special for Condé, as he returns after a three-week absence, after suffering a tear in the biceps muscle in his left thigh, which he suffered with France during the match against Austria on September 22.

The former Sevilla player, who is expected to earn 50 million euros, returned to training on Thursday and could find a key place for him in El Clasico in coach Xavi Hernandez’s squad.

Barcelona’s defense may breathe a sigh of relief, after a recent disappointment against Italy’s Inter (3-3) put its qualification for the round of 16 of the European Champions League in jeopardy. Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia made costly errors in Milan’s three goals.

But Conde’s position has not yet been established, as the central defender usually played his matches with Barcelona at the right-back position, and in five matches with the Catalan team, Conde played every Barcelona minute, but four times at the right-back position.

The Barcelona shirt, which will carry the rapper Drake logo instead of the sponsor Spotify, will totally appeal to Condé, a rap lover and her clothes, an initiative by Spotify to celebrate the Canadian musician, also a sports lover, who became the first artist to exceed 50 billion streams on the music platform.

Condé founded a clothing brand that includes French Real Madrid players Karim Benzema and Xwamini as brand ambassadors.

On the other hand, Chuamini quickly established himself in the squad of European champions Real Madrid.

Since the departure of Brazilian Casemiro to Manchester United, Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti has had to speed up the process of adapting the French midfielder, and the former Monaco player has found himself a key player alongside German Toni Kroos and Croatian Luka Modric.

Ancelotti praised him, and said: He is a very smart player, that’s all, when a player has this quality and this intelligence, it gives him the opportunity to enter the Real squad and become effective immediately.

After being signed for 80 million euros last June, Chuamini has become one of the favorites of the royal club’s fans, and is now preparing for a fiery competition for the El Clasico title with his friend Conde.