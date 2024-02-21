The tragic murder shot by the renowned singer of corridos tumbados, Chuy Montana, on February 7 in Tijuana, has shocked the artistic community and its followers.

According to preliminary investigations carried out by the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) of Baja California, The reason behind the unfortunate event would have been an argument about musical tastes during a party in which both the victim and the alleged aggressor participated.

María Elena Andrade Ramírez, head of the FGE, revealed at a press conference that the discussion began when Chuy Montana performed songs that were not liked by one of the attendees.

The EFE agency points out that, despite requests for him to stop his performance, Montana continued with his repertoire, which exacerbated the mood and culminated in a violent attack.

The singer was brutally beaten, handcuffed, and finally, transported in a vehicle where they shot him and left his body on a public street.

The murder of Chuy Montana in Tijuana highlights the dangerous implications that can arise from seemingly trivial disputes, exacerbated by alcohol and drug use.

The FGE investigation, which led to the identification and arrest of Kevin Alejandro “N” as the main suspect in the crime, highlights the complexity of personal relationships in high-tension environments and the extremes to which some people can go under the influence of substances.

The death of Chuy Montana, shot to death following a dispute over his songs, is a grim reminder of the risks faced by those who live and work in the shadows of these dangerous cultural crossroads.

The Prosecutor's Office continues its complementary investigation to fully clarify the motives behind the murder of Chuy Montana, ensuring that all those involved in this act of violence are brought to justice.