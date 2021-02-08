Chuwi HiPad Plus is a new model that expands the catalog of electronic tablets of the Chinese manufacturer. Like its laptop offering, it stands out for its relationship between features and price.

Tablet sales have been plummeting after spectacular growth following the boost received more than a decade ago by the launch of Apple’s iPad. But the third quarter of 2020 saw a major turnaround and sales rose considerably. The industry offers various product groups from the most entry-level tablets to the large 2-in-1s with tablet functions. In the middle of them there are versions for all needs.

Chuwi HiPad Plus is one of them. Inside a chassis constructed from a single piece of alloy aluminum CNC, which weighs only 500 grams and measures 6.9 mm thick, Chuwi HiPad Plus integrates a balanced hardware platform in terms of consumption and performance, with a SoC MediaTek MT8183 eight-core (Cortex A73 / A53) as the main engine. It includes integrated Mali-G72 graphics and is accompanied by 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128 GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable via SD cards.

However, the highlight of this tablet is its screen, a 11 inch IPS with native resolution QHD (2176 x 1200 pixels) with 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% color coverage in the sRGB color gamut and a 90% screen-to-body ratio thanks to ultra-thin bezels (4.9mm).

Among its connectivity we see WiFi 5 802.11ac dual band (2.4 / 5GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0. It also has a 5 MP front camera and a 12 megapixel rear camera with autofocus and LED flash, USB Type-C ports, 1-watt stereo speakers and two microphones.

Chuwi HiPad Plus, price

With Android 10 pre-installed, this tablet has an official price of 349 euros and is on sale at Aliexpress. Chuwi has prepared a special launch promotion in his web page and until February 21 offers discount codes that lower the price of the tablet just over 200 euros.

A very interesting price for this mid-range model that follows in the footsteps of the good number of cheap laptops that this Chinese manufacturer has.