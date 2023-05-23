He sat in the press room at the Zalgirio Arena in Kaunas as if he hadn’t just won the European Cup in his first year as Real Madrid’s head coach. Chus Mateo adjusted his glasses and began to study the statistics sheet. It seemed like another match between the 78 of the season and not a majestic final against Olympiacos resolved by one point (78-79) with a basket for the history of Sergio Llull with 3.2 seconds remaining. The coach was deciphering rebounds, assists and steals when next to him the giant began to speak. Embracing the award of best player in the Final Four with his endless arms, Edy Tavares launched a fiery defense of the coach that he had kept inside him for a long time. “You would have to apologize to him”, pronounced the center from Cape Verde; “It has endured many doubts and criticisms. Everyone was talking about other coaches. And you should give him all the credit for this Euroleague. If we are here it is because of him, because he has believed in us. He has had a lot of confidence in himself and in what he could contribute. He is the boss. He deserves it more than anyone and he is one of the best people I have ever met. There are many alphas in this team and that has to be managed”.

As he accepted the words, Chus Mateo parked the numbers. He put the sheet down on the table, placed a hand on Tavares in appreciation, removed his glasses. When the student closed his speech, the teacher wiped the tears from his eyes with his fingers. All the pressure of a few months of daily examination and continuous vindication of his worth for the position had appeared in an instant after succeeding a myth like Pablo Laso, of whom he was an assistant for eight years, on the white bench. “I have always been under the magnifying glass. I assume it because it is part of my job. I have tried to be pragmatic, to ignore. Many people with less background think. It’s free, it’s easy. I control what I can, my boys. If outside they think I’m a package, well I’m a package. It is not necessary to give more importance to people believing that you do it well or badly ”.

Serene, happy, the coach internally enjoyed the success instead of taking the opportunity to settle scores. He expressed himself as a European champion with the same naturalness that he has used to win over a squad of many stars with a simple way of doing things. At 54 years old, Chus Mateo reaches the summit after a path forged in patience. The young coach of the lower categories of Madrid who came to see Zeljko Obradovic’s training when the Serbian arrived in 1994 knew how to wait for his moment. He was second coach of the whites with Sergio Scariolo, Javier Imbroda and Julio Lamas before the eight seasons with Laso, and he directed Zaragoza, Unicaja and Fuenlabrada as the top manager.

At the Madrid club he was Luis Guil’s assistant between 2007 and 2009. “I was lucky to have the best. He is one of the coaches with the greatest knowledge of basketball. He is very humble and at the same time with a great personality to defend his point of view. Chus shows that he can have both: he is a very good person and has the character to bet on what he believes. Thus he has made the group believe in him. He was already like that as an assistant. Although he may not give the image of that personality, he has it, ”says Guil, today Scariolo’s right-hand man in the Spanish team. And he highlights the tactical wisdom of his former pupil. “He is a scholar, he knows the latest trends and tries to innovate. In the Final Four he has used zone defense as an important weapon at the right moment, something that other teams have not done, to take control of the game and not depend on the rhythm of Barcelona or Olympiacos. He had a lot at stake in this Euroleague because enduring what he has endured is not easy. That says a lot about his strength against stress, ”says Guil.

The inheritance weighed a ton. Laso came to the white house in 2011 and until his dismissal in 2022 after suffering a heart attack, he collected 22 titles (two Euroleagues, six ACB Leagues, six Cups, seven Super Cups and one Intercontinental), the same number of trophies as Lolo Sainz and five of Pedro Ferrándiz’s 27, as well as being the coach with the most games he has managed (860) and the most wins (659) in Madrid. In the second quarterfinal match against Partizán, when Madrid was sinking, part of WiZink chanted their former coach. Chus Mateo had already taken his place in the final of the last League. The whites defeated Barcelona 3-1. Already named head coach, Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup this season, lost in the Cup semifinals, is third in the ACB and king of Europe. “Pablo showed us the way,” Mateo said on the eve of the final against Olympiacos. The man from Madrid accepted the legacy and dressed it with his nuances, as a more relevant role in Tavares’ attack. The oldies Rudy Fernández (38 years old), Sergio Rodríguez (36) and Llull (35) handed over their hierarchy to the group. The natural leadership of Chus Mateo ended up shaping a champion team.

