Highlights: A 16-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang raped for 20 days with intoxicants

Goat grazing girl kidnapped in village ravines

Rape of rape by taking it to Rajaldesar’s field again

Charge of gangrape by giving drugs for 20 days

A case has been registered against two men in a woman police station

Churu

The incident of rape has also been revealed in Churu district of the state. In a village in the district, the rape of an alleged 16-year-old girl of Bavaria caste has come to light. It is being told that this girl was abducted and given a substance for 20 days and made a victim of gang rape. Now in this case, the police station has registered a case of rape against Jagdish and Chhotu by kidnapping the girl herself.

The victim said – stopped a car and kidnapped

The victim will be given medical treatment at the Government Bhartia Hospital. According to the report given to the police station of the Mahila Police Station on September 6, she was grazing goats in the Beehad of her village. During this time, a car stopped and three people were riding. Before this, Jagdish and Chhotu forcibly got into the car, forcing them to understand something.

Raped for 20 days

The victim said that after this, the accused took them to a hut made in a field in Rajaldesar. Where he was taken hostage and fed with mixed substance in tea and raped her for twenty days. The accused also threatened to kill him if he told anyone. The victim told that somehow she escaped from her clutches and reached home and lodged a case with the woman police station on Wednesday.