Surgeon Dr. Shankar Singh Gaur was abused and assaulted

2 people fight during duty

The doctor complained in the hospital post

IMA warns of pan-down strike

Churu

Corona time in rajasthan is not taking the name of stopping the process of misbehavior and assault from the doctors who are putting their lives at risk. On Monday, two youths abused and beaten up while on duty with Gaur of Senior Surgeon Dr. Shankar Singh of Government Bhartia Hospital in Churu. There is resentment among doctors after this incident of assault.

Physicians warned of pan-down strike, complaint

After this incident, the IMA has warned of a pan-down strike if the culprits are not taken action in 24 hours. District President of IMA Dr. BL Nayak has said that on the one hand the doctors are being given the status of Corona warriors in the Corona call, while on the same side the same warriors are being beaten. He cautioned that if the district administration does not take strict action against the culprits in this case, then all the doctors will go on a pan-down strike from tomorrow. However, the doctors have given a complaint to the hospital post in-charge and demanded legal action against the accused.

First asked to strip, then started fighting

Senior surgeon Dr. Shankar Singh Gaur said that while he was doing outdoor duty with his fellow doctors, two young men came to ask for bandage. When Dr. Gaud got both of them bandaged, the accused pressurized them to write any medicine. When the doctor denied it, he first started misbehaving by abusing the doctor and after that the matter went to the assault.

Strict action should be taken against the culprits

District President of IMA, Dr. BL Nayak said that on the one hand, the patients are being given the status of Corona warriors in the corona call and on the other side the same warriors are being beaten up. Doctors are risking their lives fighting an epidemic like Corona and in return they are being insulted in a way that will not be tolerated at all. He cautioned that if the district administration does not take strict action against the culprits in the case, then all the doctors will go on a pan-down strike from tomorrow.